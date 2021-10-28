Banijay Sets Deal With Acclaimed Musician Renaud Capucon to Nurture Emerging Classical Music Talent

Banijay has struck a deal with renowned French musician Renaud Capuçon to nurture emerging classical music talent for the local and global stage.

Banijay, already a well-known content producer and developer, will extend its remit and work with Capuçon and provide the tools and support needed by new artists to forge a successful career in classical music.

A French violinist, Capuçon is acclaimed on the classical music scene as a major soloist, recitalist and chamber musician. He will front the initiative and will make available his first-hand experience and established network towards furthering it. The initiative will deliver coaching, advice and management to the next generation of soloists. Working as a producer and mentor, Capuçon will be on-hand to elevate performers that are yet to be fully discovered and to produce classical music concerts in France and beyond.

The Capuçon partnership with Banijay will facilitate meetings with conductors and composers, provide an insight into the work and preparation of chamber music concerts, position soloists at the frontline of national orchestras, secure opportunities at festivals, and will give experience of life on tour. Additionally, the scheme will aid talent in carving out their own standout image to enhance their prospects on stage and in recording.

Capitalizing on Banijay’s 22-territory-strong producer network, the deal is likely to expand in the future into on-screen performance production. For now, the partnership will concentrate on disarming the barriers standing between gifted soloists and a career in classical music.

Capuçon’s international career has spanned 25 years, 20 years of which have seen him handling the artistic direction of classical festivals, and a further eight years teaching.