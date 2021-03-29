Arista Records Signs British Singer, Songwriter and Actor ARLO (EXCLUSIVE)

British singer, songwriter and actor ARLO has signed with Arista Records, the U.S. label owned by Sony Music Entertainment.

London-based ARLO will release new music this year with Arista. ARLO, who was named one of the new influential faces in the U.K. in 2019 by London newspaper The Evening Standard, has garnered millions of music streams, and sold out a string of headline shows in London.

Elton John praised ARLO’s single “Ivory” on his “Rocket Hour” radio show, and his most recent collaboration with rapper Mick Jenkins, “Changing,” was widely praised by tastemakers like HighSnobiety, 4Music, Line of Best Fit, The Independent, Nylon, BBC Radio 1, Metro, Complex and Clash Magazine, cementing ARLO as an artist to watch.

David Massey, president and CEO of Arista Records, stated: “ARLO is an incredible talent, and his approach to his artistry is innovative and original. We are so happy to have ARLO join the Arista family.”

Evan Lipschutz, senior vice president, A&R Arista Records, said: “We are super excited to be welcoming ARLO to the Arista family. ARLO is a remarkable talent with an amazing voice. We are so happy to be partnering with him on the next stages of his career.”

ARLO stated: “I’m so excited to be joining the Arista/Sony family. I can’t thank David and Evan enough for believing in me and supporting me on my journey.”

ARLO is represented by CAA worldwide for music, TV and film.