‘Amy Winehouse & Me: Dionne’s Story’ Featuring Singer Dionne Bromfield Set to Air on MTV, Paramount+

Tragic singer Amy Winehouse, who died 10 years ago this month, will be honored in a new MTV International documentary, “Amy Winehouse & Me: Dionne’s Story,” the network announced today.

Told through the eyes of Winehouse’s goddaughter Dionne Bromfield, who is also a singer, the doc will feature never-before-seen archival footage of Bromfield with Winehouse, exploring the relationship between the two women and pay tribute to their bond.

“I can’t tell you now just how therapeutic this journey has been for me. Finally, I can move forward into the next chapter of my career knowing that I have dealt with emotions that have been buried for years,” said Bromfield. “I hope this documentary shows Amy as more than just a person struggling with addiction and instead showcases the amazing person my godmother was.”

Kerry Taylor, international EVP for MTV Entertainment Group, said: “A true icon, Amy Winehouse had raw talent and musical ingenuity that inspired artists and fans all over the world. MTV gave her a global stage during her career, and I’m honored to work with Dionne to share her poignant story and spotlight Amy’s incredible life, legacy and enduring impact on music culture.”

The Grammy Award-winning singer died of alcohol poisoning on July 23 2011. The 60 minute doc, which was made for MTV by Andy Mundy-Castle of Doc Hearts, will drop on the 10th anniversary of Winehouse’s death in 180 countries outside the U.S. It is set to air on Paramount+ in Australia, Canada, Latin America and the Nordics later this summer.

The documentary was commissioned by Taylor and Craig Orr. Orr executive produces alongside Iestyn Barker.