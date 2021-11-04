Beyonce, Van Morrison, Hans Zimmer Receive Hollywood Music in Media Awards Nominations

Best original song Oscar contenders Beyoncé and Van Morrison are among those who received nominations in the visual media categories at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA). Composers Hans Zimmer and Nicholas Britell were included among the familiar names picking up nods in the score categories.

The awards will be presented Nov. 17. The HMMAs honor composers, songwriters, and music supervisors for their work in music for film, television, and videogames.

Nominations here have historically been a harbinger or guide for what nominees and winners will pop up in the Golden Globes, Oscars, Grammys and Emmys that occur later in awards season, although there is a much wider field in the HMMAs, since there are separate divisions for sci-fi, animation, documentary and independent films in the score categories. The Hollywood Music in Media Awards will feature music performances, celebrity presenters, tributes to music industry icons, awards for composers, songwriters and artists and

A new category has been introduced: outstanding onscreen performance in a film. This award will be presented to the performer on screen, and allows for nominations even for actors who are performing catalog material — as with Anya Taylor-Joy’s nod for singing the Petulia Clark classic “Downtown” in “Last Night in Soho,” or Jennifer Hudson reviving the music of Aretha Franklin in “Respect.”

Nominations below:

SCORE – FEATURE FILM



DON’T LOOK UP (Netflix) – Nicholas Britell

KING RICHARD (Warner Bros.) – Kris Bowers

NIGHTMARE ALLEY (Searchlight Pictures) – Nathan Johnson

NO TIME TO DIE (MGM) – Hans Zimmer

STILLWATER (Focus Features) – Mychael Danna

THE FRENCH DISPATCH (Searchlight Pictures) – Alexandre Desplat

THE LAST DUEL (Walt Disney Studios) – Harry Gregson-Williams

THE POWER OF THE DOG (Netflix) – Jonny Greenwood



SCORE – ANIMATED FILM

SPIRIT UNTAMED (Universal) – Amie Doherty

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 (MGM) – Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna

THE LOUD HOUSE MOVIE (Netflix) – Philip White

VIVO (Sony Pictures) – Alex Lacamoire

LUCA (Walt Disney Studios) – Dan Romer

THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES (Iconic Events) – Mark Mothersbaugh

SCORE – SCIFI/FANTASY

BLACK WIDOW (Walt Disney Studios) – Lorne Balfe

DUNE (Warner Bros.) – Hans Zimmer

CINDERELLA (Amazon) – Mychael Danna & Jessica Rose Weiss

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS (Walt Disney Studios) – Joel P West

THE SUICIDE SQUAD (Warner Bros.) – John Murphy

SCORE – HORROR FILM

A QUIET PLACE II (Paramount Pictures) – Marco Beltrami

ARMY OF THE DEAD (Netflix) – Tom Holkenborg

IN THE EARTH (Neon) – Clint Mansell

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO (Focus Features) – Steven Price

OLD (Universal Pictures) – Trevor Gureckis

SCORE – DOCUMENTARY FILM

14 PEAKS: NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE (Netflix) – Nainita Desai

BECOMING COUSTEAU (Picturehouse) – Daniel Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

JULIA (CNN Films) – Rachel Portman

OPERATION VARSITY BLUES (Netflix) – Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross

OSLO (HBO) – Jeff Russo and Zoë Keating

STRIP DOWN, RISE UP (Netflix) – Lili Haydn

THE RESCUE (NatGeo) – Daniel Pemberton



SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM

C’MON C’MON (The Searchers) – Bryce Dessner & Aaron Dessner

CODA (Apple TV+) – Marius de Vries

NINE DAYS (SPE) – Antonio Pinto

THE CARD COUNTER (Focus Features) – Robert Levon Been & Giancarlo Vulcano

THE GREEN KNIGHT (A24) – Daniel Hart

THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH (A24) – Carter Burwell

SONG – FEATURE FILM

“Be Alive” from KING RICHARD (Warner Bros.) – Written by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Performed by BEYONCÉ

“Every Letter” from CYRANO (United Artists) – Written by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner, Matt Berninger and Carin Besser. Performed by Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett & Kelvin Harrison Jr.

“Guns Go Bang” from THE HARDER THEY FALL (Netflix) – Written by Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Shawn Carter (Jay-Z). Performed by Kid Cudi and JAY-Z

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from RESPECT (MGM) – Written by Carole King, Jennifer Hudson & Jamie Hartman. Performed by Jennifer Hudson

“Just Look Up” from DON’T LOOK UP (Netflix) – Written by Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi and Tara Stinson. Performed by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi

“My Father’s Daughter” from FLAG DAY (MGM) – Written by Glen Hansard & Eddie Vedder. Performed by Olivia Vedder

“No Time to Die” from NO TIME TO DIE (MGM) – Written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell. Performed by Billie Eilish

SONG – ANIMATED FILM

“Good Mood” from PAW PATROL (Paramount Pictures) – Written by Karl Johan Schuster, Savan Kotecha, Oscar Gorres and Adam Levine. Performed by Adam Levine

“Fearless (Valiente)” from SPIRIT UNTAMED (Universal Pictures) – Written by Amie Doherty. Performed by Isabela Merced & Eiza González

“Follow Me Home” from ARLO THE ALLIGATOR BOY (Netflix) – Written by Ryan Crego & Alex Geringas. Performed by Mary Lambert & Michael J. Woodard

“On My Way” from THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES (Iconic Events) – Written by Alex Lahey, Sophie Payten and Gab Strum. Produced by Gab Strum with Alex Lahey. Performed by Alex Lahey.

“Together We Stand” from THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS (DreamWorks) – Written by Gary Barlow. Performed by Ariana Greenblatt

“Your Song Saved My Life” from SING 2 (Universal Pictures) – Written by Bono. Performed by U2

SONG – DOCUMENTARY FILM

“Breathe” from THE FIRST WAVE (Neon) – Written and performed by Jon Batiste

“Looking Up” from WORLD WOMAN HOUR (Internet) – Written by Ryan Shore & Elizabeth Russo. Performed by Angelica Hale

“(Never Gonna) Tame You” from THE MUSTANGS: AMERICA’S WILD HORSES (Virgil Films) – Written by Diane Warren. Performed by Blanco Brown.

“Right Where I Belong” from BRIAN WILSON: LONG PROMISED ROAD (Screen Media Films) – Written by Brian Wilson & Jim James. Performed by Brian Wilson

“Secret Sister” from REBEL HEARTS (Discovery+) – Written and performed by Rufus Wainwright

“The Other Side of The Rainbow” from CURED (Singer & Deschamps Productions) – Written by Ian Honeyman and Tucker Murray Caploe, Performed by TUCKER and Ian Honeyman

SONG – INDEPENDENT FILM

“After Our Dawn” from AFTER WE FELL (Vertical Entertainment) – Written by George Kallis, Castille Landon, Nicolas Farmakalidis, Ryan Steffes, George Solonos, Taylor Conrod. Performed by Taylor Conrod

“Because Love” from LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE (Blue Fox Entertainment) – Written by Rita Wilson and Laura Karpman. Performed by Rita Wilson

“Beyond the Shore” from CODA (Apple TV+) – Written by Nick Baxter, Siân Heder, Marius de Vries, Matt Dahan. Performed by Emilia Jones

“Down to Joy” from BELFAST (Focus Features) – Written and performed by Van Morrison

“Somehow You Do” from FOUR GOOD DAYS (Vertical Entertainment) – Written by Diane Warren. Performed by Reba McEntire

SONG – ONSCREEN PERFORMANCE

Amandla Stenberg – “The Anonymous Ones” from DEAR EVAN HANSEN (Universal Pictures) Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul & Amandla Stenberg

Anthony Ramos and Leslie Grace featuring Marc Anthony – “Home All Summer” from IN THE HEIGHTS (Warner Bros.) written By Lin-Manuel Miranda

Anya Taylor-Joy – “Downtown” from LAST NIGHT IN SOHO (Focus Features) Written by Tony Hatch

Arianna Grande – “Just Look Up” from DON’T LOOK UP (Netflix) written by Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi and Tara Stinson

Emilia Jones – “Both Sides Now” from CODA (Apple TV+) written by Joni Mitchell.

Glen Hansard, Sam Amidon, Scott Folan & Chorus – “Whenever I Fall” from CYRANO (United Artists) written by Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Matt Berninger and Carin Besser

Jennifer Hudson, Hailey Kilgore & Saycon Sengbloh – “Respect” from RESPECT (MGM) written by Otis Redding

SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM (Foreign Language)

A CROSS IN THE DESERT (Aleksandrija Film) – Ana Krstajic

BENEATH THE BANYAN TREE (Lerfilm) – Wei-San Hsu

BLAST BEAT (Vertical Entertainment) – David Murillo R.

EL HOYO EN LA CERCA (Cine Canibal) – Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein

PARALLEL MOTHERS (Sony Pictures Classics) – Alberto Iglesias