‘Promising Young Woman,’ ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Among Guild of Music Supervisors Awards Nominees (EXCLUSIVE)

Nominees for the 11th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors (GMS) Awards have been revealed. Recognizing the craft of music supervision in film, television, games, advertising and trailers, previous winners have included such top-of-their-field music supervisors as Mary Ramos (“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), Robin Urdang (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Kier Lehman (“Queen & Slim”).

Among the film nominees for the 2021 edition of the GMS Awards, which was pushed to April in order to align with the rescheduled Oscars, are frontrunners like “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Soul” and “Promising Young Woman.” Television shows that scored nods include “Watchmen,” “Better Call Saul” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Songwriters, artists and music supervisors will be recognized together for the category of best song written and/or recorded for film.

As previously announced, Quincy Jones will receive the Icon Award. Maureen Crowe, the founding president of the Guild, will receive the organization’s prestigious Legacy Award. It was Crowe who created the GMS Awards in 2010 and has long advocated for music supervisors. Her work resulted in securing membership in the music branch of The Television Academy, which led to the creation of an Emmy Award for music supervision, in addition to increasing the representation of women winning Emmys.

The awards show will take place virtually on April 11. For more information, head to the GMS site.

See the full list of nominees below.

FILM

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million

Jonathan Leahy (“Bill & Ted Face The Music”)

Becky Bentham (“Eurovision”)

Julia Michels (“Jingle Jangle”)

Tom MacDougall (“Soul”)

Angela Leus (uncredited) (“Trolls World Tour”)

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $25 Million

Season Kent (“Happiest Season”)

Linda Cohen (“The High Note”)

Dan Wilcox (“I’m Your Woman”)

Kevin Edelman (“I Still Believe”)

Dawn Sutter Madell (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $10 Million

Tracy McKnight (“The Half Of It”)

Liz Gallacher (“Military Wives”)

Robin Urdang (“Palm Springs”)

Susan Jacobs (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $5 Million

Jessica Moore (“Babyteeth”)

Greg Danylyshyn (“Burden”)

Dondrea Erauw, Michael Perlmutter (“The Cuban”)

Joe Rodríguez & Javier Nuño (“I’m No Longer Here”/”Ya No Estoy Aquí”)

Adèle Ho, Graham Kurzner (“Yellow Rose”)

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film

“Turntables” from “All In: The Fight for Democracy”

Writer: George “George 2.0” A. Peters II, Janelle “Django Jane” Monáe, Nathaniel Irvin III

Performed By: Janelle Monáe

Music Supervisor: Andrew Gross

“Love Myself” from “The High Note”

Writer: Greg Kurstin, Sarah Aarons

Performed By: Tracee Ellis Ross

Music Supervisor: Linda Cohen

“Make It Work” from “Jingle Jangle”

Writer: John Stephens

Performed By: Forest Whitaker, Anika Noni Rose

Music Supervisor: Julia Michels

“Carried Me with You” from “Onward”

Writer: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth

Performed By: Brandi Carlile

Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of Chicago 7”

Writer: Celeste Waite, Daniel Pemberton

Performed By: Celeste

Music Supervisor: Peter Afterman, Alison Litton

TELEVISION

Best Music Supervision – Television Drama

Ashley Neumeister – American Soul – Season 2

Thomas Golubić – Better Call Saul – Season 5

Amanda Krieg Thomas, Alexis Martin Woodall, Ryan Murphy – Hollywood – Season 1

Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos – P-Valley – Season 1

Liza Richardson – Watchmen – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical

Andrea von Foerster (” Daybreak” – Season 1)

Manish Raval, Alison Rosenfeld, Tom Wolfe ( “High Fidelity” – Season 1)

Kier Lehman (“Insecure” – Season 4)

Robin Urdang (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Season 3)

Matt Biffa (“Sex Education” – Season 2)

Best Music Supervision – Reality Television

Robin Kaye, Ashley Viergever (“American Idol”– Season 4)

Cathy Duncan (“America’s Most Musical Family” – Season 1)

Matthew Hearon-Smith (“Legendary” – Season 1)

Meryl Ginsberg (“The Masked Singer” – Season 3)

Best Music Supervision – Television Movie

Mandi Collier, Frankie Pine (“Patsy & Loretta”)

Liz Gallacher (“The Sleepover”)

Marius de Vries (“Stargirl”)

Warren Fischer, Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington (“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You”)

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television

Title: “Build It Up”

Songwriter: Ingrid Michaelson

Artist: Ingrid Michaelson

Program: “Little Fires Everywhere”

Episode: #108 “Find a Way”

Music Supervisor: Mary Ramos

Title: “Memorized”

Songwriters: Taylor Goldsmith, Siddhartha Khosla

Artist: Blake Stadnik

Program: “This Is Us”

Episode: #401 “Strangers”

Music Supervisors: Manish Raval, Tom Wolfe

Title: “One Less Angel”

Songwriters: Thomas Mizer, Curtis Moore

Artist: Darius de Haas

Program: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Episode: #301 “Strike Up the Band”

Music Supervisor: Robin Urdang

Title: “The Way It Used to Be”

Songwriters: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Artists: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Program: “Watchmen”

Episode: #106 “This Extraordinary Being”

Music Supervisor: Liza Richardson

Title: “The Whole of the Moon”

Songwriter: Michael Scott

Artist: Fiona Apple

Program: “The Affair”

Episode: #511

Music Supervisor: Michael Hill

DOCUMENTARIES

Best Music Supervision for a Documentary

Liz Gallacher (“Belushi”)

Aminé Ramer (“Crip Camp”)

Ian Neil (“Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan”)

Chris Robertson (“Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President”)

Ed Gerrard (“Mr. Soul!”)

Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries

Jon Ernst (“Cheer”)

Willa Yudell (“Helter Skelter: An American Myth”)

Rudy Chung (“The Last Dance”)

Dan Wilcox (“Street Food: Latin America”)

TRAILERS

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer

Mike Lynn (“Judas And The Black Messiah”)

Brian Murphy (“Jungleland”)

Gregory Sweeney (“Land”)

Chase Casanova (“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”)

Mike Lynn (“Pieces of A Woman”)

ADVERTISING

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)

David Lapinsky – Procter & Gamble (“The Choice”)

Andy Hamm – Apple (“A Journey Into The Valley Of Fire – Shot on iPhone”)

Mike Ladman – New York Times (“Life Needs Truth”)

Mike Ladman – Facebook (“Never Lost”)

Andrew Kahn, Morgan Thoryk – Zillow (“The Real Value of Home”)

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)

Rebecca Grierson (JaxJox “The All-In-One Interactive Studio”)

Andrew Kahn, Morgan Thoryk (Xfinity Mobile “Go Your Own Way”)

Jessie Kalikow – Apple – (“The Magic Of Mini feat. Tierra Whack”)

Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple iPhone 12 Pro – (“Make Movies Like The Movies”)

Mike Ladman – Hennessy – ( “Maurice And The Black Bear School”)

VIDEO GAMES

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game

Karyn Rachtman – “Beyond Blue”

Eric Craig – “Cyberpunk 2077”

Cybele Pettus – “FIFA 21”

Eric Kalver – “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2”

Mary Ramos – “Wasteland 3”