‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Finale Scores in Streaming Ratings; ‘Squid Game’ Tops 3 Billion Minutes

“Squid Game,” the South Korean drama that has become a global phenomenon since its Sept. 17 debut on Netflix, topped three billion total minutes viewed during the week of Oct. 4, according to Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings rankings.

Meanwhile, the Season 2 finale of “Ted Lasso” was strong enough to push Apple TV Plus’ Emmy-sweeping comedy series into the top 10 among all subscription video on demand programs. (See charts below)

Marvel’s “Black Widow” landed in the No. 1 slot in Nielsen’s Top 10 movie category in its first week available on Disney Plus for all subscribers. “Black Widow” debuted July 9 as a day-and-date offering in theaters and as a Disney Premier Access offering at an extra $30 fee for Disney Plus subscribers.

Overall, the MCU entry starring Scarlett Johansson was the fifth most-streamed overall title with 676 million minutes (MM) viewed. A majority of “Black Widow” viewers were male (60%, per Nielsen), and 33% of those men were between the ages of 35 and 49.

Notable insights from the streaming content lists include the Season 2 finale of Apple TV Plus’ Emmy-sweeper “Ted Lasso.” The Jason Sudeikis-led comedy ranked No. 9 among all SVOD programs put the show on the overall top 10 list at ninth place and fifth place in the SVOD originals category with 507MM. During its second week of availability, classic sitcom “Seinfeld” drove 590MM on Netflix. About 25% of the streaming audience for the show for the week was born after “Seinfeld” originally debuted on NBC on July 5, 1989.

The week of Oct. 4 was encompassed the premiere of Dave Chappelle’s highly controversial Netflix standup comedy special “The Closer,” which inspired protests inside and outside the streaming giant for transphobic and anti-LGBT sentiments. “The Closer” debuted in seventh place on the Top 10 Originals List and amassed nearly 400MM. About 40% of the audience was comprised of Black men, per Nielsen.

