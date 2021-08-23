VH1 Renews RuPaul Trio: ‘Drag Race,’ ‘Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ and ‘Untucked’

“Drag Race” fans, rejoice: VH1 has renewed three of RuPaul’s signature shows, including “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” will return for its 14th season with a new group of queens. The Season 13 premiere was the most watched episode in the franchise’s history. The season finale saw Gottmik, Kandy Muse, Symone and Rosé battle for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar,” with Symone taking home the top prize.

“RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race,” which follows celebrities as they undergo a drag transformation and take advice from famous drag mentors, will return for a second season. The four-episode first season, which premiered in 2020, featured Vanessa Williams, Jermaine Fowler, Nico Tortorella, Tami Roman, Matt Iseman, Madison Beer, Phoebe Robinson and more.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” which features all the drama and green room conversations behind the scenes of “Drag Race,” is also being renewed.

“I am extremely grateful to all the amazing and talented ‘Drag Race’ queens — past, present and future — that continue to inspire us to find new ways to tell their stories,” RuPaul said in a release. “Through love, light and laughter, they remind all of us that the most powerful thing you can do is to become the image of your own imagination.”

The “Drag Race” franchise snagged 11 Emmy nominations this year, including outstanding competition program, outstanding host for a reality or competition program, outstanding contemporary hairstyling for a variety, nonfiction or reality program and more.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” and “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” are produced by World of Wonder Productions for ViacomCBS’ VH1.