Virgil Abloh, Off-White Founder and Louis Vuitton Menswear Artistic Director, Dies at 41

Virgil Abloh, founder of the fashion company Off-White and menswear artistic director at Louis Vuitton, died on Sunday following a two-year private battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a “rare, aggressive form of cancer.” He was 41.

Abloh’s death was first confirmed by his labels over social media.

“We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom,” wrote LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault. “The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend.”

LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years. pic.twitter.com/CytwZLvSFu — LVMH (@LVMH) November 28, 2021

“We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother and friend,” reads a statement on Abloh’s official Instagram.

According to the statement, Abloh elected to keep his cancer private after being diagnosed in 2019, undergoing treatments while continuing to work as one of the fashion industry’s leading voices.

“Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations.”

Born on Sept. 30, 1980 in Rockford, Ill. to Ghanaian immigrant parents, Abloh studied civil engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, receiving a bachelor’s degree in 2002, and went on to earn a master’s degree in architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology in 2006.

Following his education, Abloh met rapper Kanye West, who would become one of his first major collaborators in the creative world. In 2011, West named Abloh creative director of his creative agency DONDA. During his tenure, he worked as artistic director on some of the most popular album art of the 21st century, including West’s “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,” “Yeezus” and the rapper’s Jay-Z collaboration “Watch the Throne.”

Abloh founded the fashion house Off-White in 2012.

Virgil Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe and Grey, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh and numerous friends and colleagues around the world.

