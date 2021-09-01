Broadway Staple TKTS Will Reopen in September

TKTS, the premier destination for discount Broadway tickets, will reopen this fall after being shuttered for more than a year due to the pandemic.

Its return, set for Sept. 15 at 3 p.m., marks a positive step for the theater industry, which has remained dark since March 2020.

TKTS, operated by not-for-profit service TDF, is located in the heart of Times Square (on Broadway and 47th Street) and sells same-day tickets to matinee and evening performances of Broadway and Off Broadway productions at reduced costs. The booth will be closed on Mondays until October.

“We’re excited to once again serve New Yorkers and visitors on a budget who have missed the experience of live performance,” said Victoria Bailey, TDF’s executive director. “Our re-opening will mirror Broadway’s — a few shows at first with more to follow as the fall progresses. We will re-open with new safety protocols for customers and staff alike.”

Broadway is scheduled to return on Sept. 14 to full capacity. The Broadway League previously announced that all 41 theaters in New York City will require performers and audience members to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Exceptions will be made for children under the age of 12, who are currently unable to get vaccinated, as well as people with medical conditions or closely held religions beliefs that prevent them from getting inoculated. Guests will be required to wear a mask at all times except to eat and drink.

“Moulin Rouge,” “Hamilton” and “Lion King” are among the shows that have announced plans to reopen, but several musicals and plays, including “Mean Girls,” “West Side Story” and “Frozen,” have permanently closed due to the pandemic.