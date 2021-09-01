Tamsen Fadal’s Nationally Syndicated Broadway Show Gets New Name (EXCLUSIVE)

Curtains up on a new name for Tamsen Fadal’s nationally syndicated Broadway program.

“Broadway Profiles With Tamsen Fadal” will be re-titled “The Broadway Show With Tamsen Fadal.”

The rebranding comes the series is about to begin its new season on Sept. 4-5 amid a larger reopening of the theater business after more than a year of closures due to COVID-19. The show will feature sit-downs with A-list talent that is part of that comeback, including Jeff Daniels (“To Kill a Mockingbird”), Anais Mitchell and Rachel Chavkin (“Hadestown”), Lindsay Pearce (“Wicked”) and Krystal Joy Brown (“Hamilton”). It will also boast an exclusive rehearsal performance from “Chicago” as that venerable production prepares to return to the stage.

“The Broadway Show” is hosted and executive-produced by 12-time Emmy Award winner Tamsen Fadal and also features Paul Wontorek and Charlie Cooper as correspondents. It airs in over 100 television markets weekly across the US and is backed by the John Gore Organization.

Throughout the pandemic, “The Broadway Show With Tamsen Fadal” remained in production and continued to air a new episode every week.

“I’m honored we were able to continue to share the stories of Broadway’s talented and vibrant community, both on and off the stage, throughout the pandemic, said Fadal. “As the show expands in its content and its market reach, we are excited continue to share the very best of theater with a growing audience.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Tamsen and relaunch our weekly, nationally syndicated TV show focused entirely on Broadway entertainment”, said John Gore, owner and CEO of the John Gore Organization. He added, “What’s more, segments that air on “The Broadway Show” will have a second life online at Broadway.com, where its impact will be amplified to theater fans all over the world.”

“The Broadway Show With Tamsen Fadal” currently airs on Nexstar, Gray, Scripps, Sunbeam, Comcast Network, Lockwood Broadcasting, Marquee Broadcasting, Aperio Communications, McKinnon Broadcasting, Vision Broadcasting stations and more.