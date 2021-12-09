‘Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook’ to Stream on BroadwayHD (EXCLUSIVE)

BroadwayHD, a streaming service based around live theater, will exclusively show

“Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook” starting this month. The show is from Broadway and film composer, Stephen Schwartz, and writer David Stern. Schwartz looms large over the musical theater scene, having composed the likes of “Wicked,” “Pippin,” and “Godspell.”

“Snapshots” is an original musical which incorporates over two dozen of Schwartz’s songs from those shows, as well as from “The Baker’s Wife,” “Rags,” “Working,” “Children of Eden” and “Enchanted.” Some of the songs include “Popular” from “Wicked,” “Meadowlark” from “The Baker’s Wife” and “Corner of The Sky” from “Pippin.”

“Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook” was produced for streaming by ACT (A Contemporary Theater) of CT earlier this year. Schwartz collaborated with ACT of CT’s Artistic Director and the director of the film Daniel C. Levine, alongside ACT of CT’s Music Supervisor Bryan Perri. The show’s cast includes John Cardoza (“Jagged Little Pill”), Mariand Torres (“Hadestown”), Michael McCorry Rose (“Wicked”), Monica Ramirez (“Working”), Ryan Bailer (“Evita”) and Olivia Hernandez (“Austen’s Pride”).

The production has music and lyrics by Schwartz, a book by Stern, and was conceived by Michael Scheman and Stern, with additional music and lyrics by David Crane (“Friends”), Seth Friedman (“Upstairs at O’Neals”), Marta Kauffman (“Grace and Frankie”), Alan Menken (“Beauty and The Beast”) and Charles Strouse (“Annie”), and arrangements and orchestrations by Steve Orich. T

“I’ve always been partial to ‘Snapshots,’ David Stern’s imaginative repurposing of songs of mine from other projects into an original, funny, and touching small musical,” Schwartz said. “I’ve enjoyed seeing it at several regional theatres over the years, and so I was disappointed when it seemed the COVID pandemic might derail the ACT of CT production, especially because director Daniel C. Levine had assembled such a great cast. But the ever-resourceful Mr. Levine had the imaginative idea to shoot it as a movie instead, and I am truly delighted with the result and thrilled that BroadwayHD viewers now have an opportunity to enjoy this production.”

Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, co-founders of BroadwayHD said that the film would be a perfect fit for their audience.

“Stephen Schwartz is one of the legends of Broadway and we are looking forward to bringing this new production exclusively to BroadwayHD,” the pair said in a joint statement. “We are sure that fans of his shows from Wicked to Godspell, and beyond, as well as those who have never had a chance to check out his previous works, will fall in love with Snapshots.