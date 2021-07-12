‘Sleep No More’ Welcoming Back Audiences in October (EXCLUSIVE)

“Sleep No More,” the groundbreaking and immersive reimagining of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” will resume performances this fall, becoming the latest show to announce its return after COVID-19 caused theaters and live events to go on a months-long hiatus. It’s the latest in a long list of cultural events, extending from Shakespeare in the Park to Broadway shows such as “Hamilton,” to set a date for its return.

Tickets for “Sleep No More” are now on sale for performances starting October 4. Shows will take place Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:00 p.m.; Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

The McKittrick Hotel, the dimly-lit, 1930s venue that the New York Times critic Ben Brantley once quipped looks like “what might have happened had Stanley Kubrick (of ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ and ‘The Shining’) been asked to design the Haunted Mansion at Disney World,” won’t just welcome guests back to see Lord and Lady Macbeth pull off some regicide. It will also reopen its velvet-draped speakeasy, Manderley Bar. The hotel’s rooftop garden bar and restaurant, Gallow Green, is currently open for dinner and drinks, and its production of “Speakeasy Magick” returned this summer.

Presented by Emursive, Punchdrunk’s “Sleep No More” allows audiences to move freely through the story of the scheming and power-hungry Thane of Cawdor and his wife at their own pace, choosing where to go and what to see throughout 100 rooms of densely-detailed atmosphere sprawling over 100,000 square feet of space. The production combines acrobatic choreography and a film noir soundtrack. During their stay, guests may also enjoy live music and cocktails — the latter keeping them well-fortified throughout the 360-degree sensory experience.

“Sleep No More’s” creative team features Felix Barrett (direction and design), Maxine Doyle (direction and choreography), Stephen Dobbie (sound design), Beatrice Minns (design associate), and Livi Vaughan (design associate). “Sleep No More is produced by Emursive (Jonathan Hochwald, Arthur Karpati, and Randy Weiner, principals) in association with Rebecca Gold Productions.

The McKittrick Hotel said its reopening plans will be done in compliance with the state and local government’s COVID-19 protocols and are subject to the approval of the NY State Department of Health and Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.