‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Finalist Rosé Starring in Musical Comedy ‘Fowl Play’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” finalist Rosé will star in “Fowl Play, a new musical comedy about the story of two queer theater writers who are commissioned to write an apology for a fried chicken company with a history of homophobia that sounds an awful lot like Chick-fil-A.

The show is directed by Tony Award and three-time Emmy Award nominee John Tartaglia, best known for appearing in “Avenue Q.” It has a book by Billy Recce (“Little Black Book” concept album) and Yoni Weiss and music/lyrics by Recce. “Fowl Play” will receive an industry reading on Thursday, December 16, at Carroll Studios in New York.

Here’s the official synopsis: With theaters closing left and right to be replaced by Targets, Apple Stores and fast-food franchises, the down-on-their-luck writing duo, Archie and Xander, are faced with the promise of a major payout and the rebirth of the Broadway musical comedy, if they can satiate the new CEO of the chicken chain, Kimberly Chickadee, played by Rosé. In the style of a Mickey and Judy musical extravaganza, “Fowl Play” is a take-no-prisoners satire about the commodification and commercialization of queer culture.

Chick-fil-A goes unmentioned in all of this, but the fast food chain’s charitable arm has donated millions to organizations and groups that have been viewed as hostile to LGBT rights. Moreover, Dan Cathy, the company’s CEO, has made statements opposing same-sex marriage.

“I’m so excited to be working with this wonderful team to help bring ‘Fowl Play’ to life, not to mention working with the amazingly talented Rosé! Much like the early days of ‘Avenue Q,’ it’s been thrilling to be collaborating with these amazing artists creating something hilariously irreverent, naughty, and full of heart and humanity,” said Tartaglia.

“Fowl Play” is produced by Jacob Stuckelman and Joseph Hayes and general managed by Fourth Wall Theatricals.

Tartaglia started his career as a puppeteer on “Sesame Street.” His Broadway roles include Lumiere in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” and Pinocchio in” Shrek the Musical.” He is serving as an executive producer, writer, and puppeteer for Apple TV’s upcoming reboot of “Fraggle Rock”

Rosé was a finalist on Season 13 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and is also one-third of the drag pop girl group, Stephanie’s Child, who have appeared on both “America’s Got Talent” and NBC’s “The Voice.”