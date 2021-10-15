‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Noah Reid Replacing Armie Hammer in Broadway’s ‘The Minutes’

Noah Reid, best known for causing David Rose to fall madly in love on “Schitt’s Creek,” has joined the cast of “The Minutes,” a new play by Tracy Letts that was in previews in March 2020 when Broadway closed down due to COVID. He replaces Armie Hammer, who was originally starring in the show, but has now been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Hammer denies the claims and says any sexual relationships were consensual, but the Los Angeles Police Department has opened an investigation and he has been fired from several films.

“The Minutes” is directed by Anna D. Shapiro. The original Broadway company members include Tony Award nominee Ian Barford (“Linda Vista”), Tony Award winner Blair Brown (“Copenhagen”), Cliff Chamberlain (“Superior Donuts”), Tony Award nominee K. Todd Freeman (“Airline Highway”), Danny McCarthy (“To Kill a Mockingbird”), Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (“Waitress”), Sally Murphy (“Linda Vista”), Tony Award nominee Austin Pendleton (“Choir Boy) and Jeff Still (“To Kill a Mockingbird”). Letts also appears in the show.

Previews begin at Studio 54 on Broadway on March 19, 2022 with an official opening slated for April 7, 2022.

Reid most recently starred in the independent feature film “Buffaloed” opposite Zoey Deutch and Judy Greer. He will next star opposite Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots in Brian Watkins’ new series “Outer Range.” “The Minutes” will be his Broadway debut.

“The Minutes” centers on the inner workings of a city council meeting and exposes the hypocrisy, greed and ambition that bubble to the surface when a newcomer to the small town of Big Cherry starts to ask the wrong questions.