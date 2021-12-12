Broadway’s ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Cancels Sunday Performances Due to Positive COVID Tests

“Mrs. Doubtfire,” a new stage musical adaptation of the 1993 comedy starring Robin Williams, has canceled its Sunday performances this week due to overnight detection of positive COVID test results in the production’s company. Ticket buyers will be contacted by Telecharge.com for exchanges and refunds.

The musical was set for two performances at N.Y.’s Steven Sondheim Theatre on Sunday – a matinee at 2 p.m. and an evening show at 7:30 p.m.. Now, the production is expected to resume performing on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. show.

Daily COVID-19 testing of everyone at the Steven Sondheim Theatre allows for the opportunity for those who test positive to isolate to help ensure the safety of cast, crew, theater staff and audience members.

Broadway theaters began to mount a reopening effort in August after spending more than a year shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with ticket buyers required to present proof of vaccination to attend shows. Breakthrough cases have occurred over the past few months, forcing some productions to temporarily shut down. Disney’s “Aladdin” halted performances for two weeks due to a positive COVID test. In November, “Chicago,” the longest-running revival in Broadway history, also canceled a performance over breakthrough cases.

Helmed by four time-Tony Award winning director Jerry Zaks, “Mrs. Doubtfire” features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the creative team behind “Something Rotten!.” The musical stars Tony Award nominee Rob McClure as Daniel Hillard, a divorced father who dresses as a nanny to stay close to his children. The production also stars Jenn Gambatese, Peter Bartlet, Charity Angél Dawson, Mark Evans, J. Harrison Ghee, Analise Scarpaci, Jake Ryan Flynn, Avery Sell and Brad Oscar.