‘Moulin Rouge: The Musical’ Hires Chloe Beck as Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

“Moulin Rouge: The Musical” has appointed Chloe Beck to oversee its equity, diversity and inclusion efforts.

As director of EDI, Beck will focus on the Broadway production, the upcoming U.S. national tour and the show’s international productions. She officially started in the newly created role on July 12.

“After living through the pandemic and noting the effects of COVID-19 and police brutality on BIPOC, queer, trans and non-binary bodies, I knew that I could not stop fighting for equity and inclusion after protests slowed down. It’s time for me to bring my love of the arts, fresh perspectives and passion for cultivating belonging into the EDI space,” Beck said in a statement. “It’s time to not only wish for ‘truth, beauty, freedom and love’ in this world, but time to work towards it. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a place where everyone is welcome and it’s a privilege to work alongside so many passionate people striving to prove just that. The time for systematic change on Broadway is now and I’m ecstatic to be one of the leaders of that change.”

Prior to her move to Broadway, Beck spent a decade in higher education and was most recently employed at New York University. As a student affairs professional on college campuses, Beck worked extensively in training and development, anti-bias response and mental heath and wellness. She also led the creation and implementation of several affinity groups, initiatives and programs, including black women in leadership and navigating LGBTQIA rights in the workplace.

Carmen Pavlovic and Bill Damaschke, producers of “Moulin Rouge: The Musical,” say the popular Broadway show is pledging to make the production a more inclusive space.

“Recognizing the need for long overdue and necessary change in our industry we strongly believe Chloe will be a key partner in driving strategies, programs and initiatives to give our company the tools required to embed Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in our culture and day to day operations,” Pavlovic and Damaschke said. “‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ is based on a world in which all are welcome. Working with Chloe, we are committed to making this a reality in every aspect of the production.”

The Tony-nominated musical resumes performances on Friday, Sept. 24, more than a year after Broadway went dark due to the pandemic. The Broadway League previously announced that all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will require audience members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and will be required to wear a mask at all times except to eat and drink.

“Moulin Rouge,” inspired by Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film, made headlines earlier this year when its star Karen Olivo stepped away from her leading role, as Satine, over the theater industry’s silence on allegations of workplace harassment and abuse leveled against the prolific theater producer Scott Rudin. Olivo will be replaced by Natalie Mendoza, who will star alongside Aaron Tveit as Satine’s love interest Christian and Danny Burstein, who portrays the club’s impresario Harold Zidler.

“Moulin Rouge: The Musical” is directed by Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayehand music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine.