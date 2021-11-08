Mentalist Jason Suran Announces In-Person Residence at Fifty Hotel (EXCLUSIVE)

Mentalist Jason Suran will start an in-person residence this month at the Fifty Hotel & Suites by Affinia. Dubbed “One in a Million: An Evening of Extraordinary Events,” the show will be presented on Saturdays beginning on Nov. 13 and will run through the end of January.

The engagement comes in the wake of a series of virtual shows that Suran mounted during the pandemic — events that broadened his audience, and attracted buzz and press coverage. With the world in lockdown, Suran created a Zoom-based show called “Reconnected,” which became a must-see hit during COVID. It sold out over 300 performances during its run. Now, like many New Yorkers, he’s re-acclimating to life outside the home.

“‘Reconnected’ was interested in how do we keep people together and stay connected through COVID,” says Suran. “This show is asking where do we go from here? We’re poking our heads out and walking slowly back towards the town square. Well, how do we cultivate a communal experience in this new world?”

Suran’s psychological illusions have been featured around the city, including a two-year extended run at the McKittrick Hotel, the home of Sleep No More, and with an artist-in-residence stint at the Norwood Club in Chelsea. “Reconnected” has became a smash hit, selling out more than 400 performances since July of 2020.

Suran’s previous shows have attracted celebrity guests such as Edie Falco, Julianna Margulies, Kenneth and Maria Cole, Betty Buckley, KT Tunstall, Jeanna de Waal and Ben Stiller.

Chrissy Denihan, managing director of Denihan Hospitality, says that with tourism slowly returning to the city, it made sense to book Suran for an extended run at Fifty Hotel.

“We at the hotel wanted to support the New York creative community and Jason’s show is a great way to do that,” she says. “He’s created an intimate experience that will appeal to our guests who are looking for something unique and different to do.”

The show is produced by Adam Rei Siegel. The set design is by Shay Terrell, the magic consulting is by Adrian Lacroix and technical advising is by Zach Alexander.

Tickets start at $90.