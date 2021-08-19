Jeff Daniels, ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ Celebrate Broadway’s Return in Short Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Daniels is ready to welcome audiences back to Broadway.

The producing team behind “Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird,” a box office juggernaut that already ranks as the most successful American play in Broadway history, unveiled a new video on Thursday intended to celebrate the return of the Great White Way after a year of pandemic-related closures. The video features an original script written by playwright, Aaron Sorkin, and voiced by the dulcet-toned Daniels.

“This is what you came for,” Daniels says in the goose-bump inducing, two-minute spot. “The moment the house lights went down and you and a thousand strangers felt the same chill. And we’ve been without it too long. But come this fall, we’re turning the lights back on.”

“To Kill a Mockingbird” is expected to play a critical role in the rejuvenation of Broadway, which has been largely closed down since March, 2020, depriving thousands of people of work and art. “To Kill a Mockingbird” is set to resume performances on Broadway on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the Shubert Theatre. Daniels will reprise his turn as Atticus Finch and Celia Keenan-Bolger will return to her Tony Award-winning performance as Scout Finch.

“After well over a year of darkness, Broadway is roaring back to life,” Sorkin said in a statement. “It’s a historic moment for everyone who cares about this community, this city, or this ancient tradition of telling stories on stage. I feel deeply connected to all three, and I felt a strong desire to mark the occasion. This short film is the result, and I hope it helps galvanize the artists and audiences who fill Times Square eight times each week.”

“To Kill a Mockingbird” grossed more than $125 million during its run. Along with “Hamilton,” “Wicked” and “The Lion King,” it is part of a wave of Broadway juggernauts expected to resume performances this fall.

Here’s the video: