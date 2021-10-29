James McAvoy Bringing Award-Winning ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’ to Brooklyn Academy of Music

James McAvoy will tread the boards in Brooklyn.

The Brooklyn Academy of Music unveiled new dates on Friday for Jamie Lloyd’s Olivier-winning revival of “Cyrano de Bergerac,” which was originally scheduled to hit the outer boroughs in spring 2020 before a little thing called COVID-19 altered those plans. It will now be performed at the BAM Harvey Theater from April 5 to May 22.

“Cyrano” was written by Edmond Rostand and adapted by Martin Crimp. This production’s 2022 engagements also include dates at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre from February 3 to March 12, and the Theatre Royal Glasgow from March 18 to 26.

McAvoy film credits include “Last King of Scotland,” “It: Part 2,” “Atonement” and a stint playing Professor X in the X-Men movies. He’s a long-time collaborator of Lloyd’s having worked together on such stage shows as “The Ruling Class,” “Macbeth” and “Three Days of Rain.”

“We’re so thrilled to welcome Jamie Lloyd, James McAvoy and this incredible company to BAM for a Cyrano like no other,” BAM Artistic Director David Binder said. “Contemporary, arresting, romantic, dazzling…we couldn’t be more excited for it to take the Harvey Theater stage.”

“It’s a dream come true to be bringing our electrifying ensemble to BAM. With linguistic ingenuity, the play celebrates the power of human connection, and—having waited so long—we can’t wait to connect with new audiences in New York” said Lloyd.

It’s boom times for de Bergerac. On screen, Peter Dinklage is putting his stamp on the role in Joe Wright’s musical “Cyrano” and earning Oscars buzz.

Joining James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac) in the company are Michele Austin (Ragueneau), Adam Best (Le Bret), Sam Black (Armand), Nari Blair-Mangat (Valvert), Vaneeka Dadhria (Beatboxer), Adrian Der Gregorian (Montfleury), Tom Edden (De Guiche), Eben Figueiredo (Christian), Jon Furlong (Annoying Person), Tazmyn-May Gebbett (Minder), Carla Harrison-Hodge (Denise), Mika Onyx Johnson (Usher), Joseph Langdon (Jean-Paul), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Marie-Louise), Evelyn Miller (Roxane), Nima Taleghani (Ligniere) and Brinsley Terence (Theatre Owner).