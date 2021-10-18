Producers Isaac Robert Hurwitz, Seth A. Goldstein Form Broadway Transmedia Company Hugo Six (EXCLUSIVE)

Producers Isaac Robert Hurwitz and Seth A. Goldstein are teaming up to launch Hugo Six, a transmedia production company that will focus on Broadway content and talent. Co-founded by Hurwitz and Goldstein, the company is dedicated to creating diverse and dynamic content for the stage and screen. Hugo Six has a musical television property and several new Broadway-aimed musicals on its development slate. Earlier this summer, Hurwitz and Goldstein produced the song for “LEGO Store: The Musical,” a two-minute musical film that can currently be seen in taxis all over NYC.

As an independent producer, Hurwitz is currently represented on Broadway by “Mrs. Doubtfire,” a project he originally developed as the SVP of Twentieth Century Fox’s live stage division, where he oversaw all stage adaptations of the studio’s films from 2013 until the studio’s purchase by Disney in 2019. There, he developed the Broadway-bound adaptations of “The Devil Wears Prada,” “The Secret Life of Bees” and “Working Girl, collaborating with the likes of Elton John, Cyndi Lauper, Lynn Nottage and Duncan Sheik. For Fox, Hurwitz also provided creative supervision on the Broadway adaptations of “Moulin Rouge!” and “Anastasia”, and produced Ivo van Hove’s stage version of “All About Eve,” which was performed in London’s West End.

Goldstein is a Tony Award-winning multiplatform producer with a history of significant artistic and management achievement. He is currently represented on Broadway with “The Lehman Trilogy,” with other credits including “The Prom” (Tony nomination); “Hello, Dolly!” (Tony Award); “A Doll’s House, Part 2” (Tony nomination); “The Glass Menagerie”; “The Front Page”; and Steve Martin’s “Meteor Shower.” Goldstein developed and continues to produce “The Moblees,” an award-winning preschool television show with 50 episodes now airing and streaming on CBC in Canada, AmebaTV in the US, and globally on YouTube.

In a joint statement, Hurwitz and Goldstein said, “Coming up in this business together – first in the not-for-profit world and then in commercial production – we’ve been in alignment for many years. With Isaac’s studio background and Seth’s experience producing for a variety of platforms, we each developed a keen orientation toward transmedia storytelling. Now, we’re excited to bring together our overlapping, but distinct, skills and networks to support impactful new projects and voices.”

Hugo Six will be headquartered in New York City.