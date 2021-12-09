Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ Announces Nationwide Tour

“Freestyle Love Supreme” will rap its way through the U.S.A.

Following a limited run on Broadway, the improv comedy hip-hop show is embarking on a nationwide tour with stops in Seattle, Boston, Portland and Los Angeles. The show closes on Broadway on Jan 2, 2022, prior to the national stint, which begins on Jan. 22 in San Francisco.

“Freestyle Love Supreme” was founded 17 years ago by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale in the days before “In the Heights” and “Hamilton.” The intermission-less show is created live every night, with audience members contributing words, ideas and memories to inform that evening’s show. A press release describes “Freestyle Love Supreme” as a “thrilling, improvised musical comedy show that features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers — from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow — are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.”

“We’ve had many of our happiest and most fulfilling creative moments working on ‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ and are excited to see its next chapter unfold on this national tour,” said Kail and Miranda. “It is a show that consistently surprises us: we have no idea what to expect any time we do it — and isn’t that the true beauty of live theater? We are thrilled to bring ‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ to audiences across the country!”

The show’s company on tour includes Andrew Bancroft a.k.a. “Jelly Donut;” Jay C. Ellis a.k.a. “Jellis;” Aneesa Folds a.k.a. “Young Nees;” Kaila Mullady a.k.a. “Kaiser Rözé;” Morgan Reilly a.k.a. “Hummingbird;” Chris Sullivan a.k.a. “Shockwave;” and Anthony Veneziale a.k.a. “TwoTouch.” Similar to its Broadway stint, special guests — including Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Wayne Brady and Utkarsh Ambudkar — will drop in unannounced for select performances.

Members of “Freestyle Love Supreme” have performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and at this year’s Tony Awards, where the group was honored with a special prize. Hulu recently premiered “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,” a documentary capturing the troupe’s scrappy roots to eventually performing on Broadway, after it debuted at Sundance Film Festival in 2020.

“Freestyle Love Supreme” features set design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Lisa Zinni; lighting design by Jeff Croiter; and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. Andy Jones and James Hickey are executive producers.

Check out 2022 tour stops below: