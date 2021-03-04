Ann Reinking Scholarship Created for Young Dancers Moving to New York City

The late Ann Reinking is being honored with a scholarship in her name.

The $5,000 grant from Off the Lane will be awarded annually to a young dancer moving to New York City to help them in their artistic endeavors. Reinking herself moved from Seattle to New York City to pursue dancing.

Reinking died in December at age 71. She got her acting start in a Seattle Opera House production of “Bye Bye Birdie” in 1965. She is best known for playing Roxie Hart in 1977’s “Chicago,” replacing Gwen Verdon. She reprised the part for musical’s 1996 revival.

“I believe Annie would have loved having her name on the Ann Reinking Scholarship Program,” Reinking’s husband Peter Talbert said in a statement. “Like so many young dancers coming to New York, she struggled to find a foothold in a strange city. Short of money and friends, Annie persevered and found her way forward, thanks to some helping hands. This program will offer others following in her footsteps that helping hand, to ensure that they can succeed in their desire to make their dream come true. That’s a legacy worthy of her name and reputation.”

The first scholarship will be awarded in November in conjunction with Reinking’s birthday. Submissions will open in May. The advisory board for the Ann Reinking Scholarship includes Hinton Battle, Gregory Butler, Gary Chryst, Mindy Cooper, Dylis Croman, Charlotte d’Amboise, Erzebet-Liz Foldi, Joel Grey, Marilu Henner, Bebe Neuwirth, Chita Rivera, Tommy Tune, William Whitener, Peter Talbert and Chris Reinking Stuart.