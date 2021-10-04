Andrew Lloyd Webber, Beanie Feldstein, Sharon D. Clarke and Jerry Zaks Join Variety’s Legit: Return to Broadway Event

Variety‘s annual Broadway event, presented by City National Bank, is set to return on Oct. 12. Titled “Legit! The Return to Broadway,” it will include keynote conversations with legendary director Jerry Zaks, iconic composer and musical theater icon Andrew Lloyd Webber, plus the star of the upcoming “Funny Girl” revival, Beanie Feldstein.

Additionally, producers Matt Ross (“Pass Over”), Brian Moreland (“Thoughts of a Colored Man”), and Lia Vollack (“MJ the Musical”) will take part in a “New Generation of Broadway Producers” panel. Sharon D. Clarke (“Caroline, or Change”), Ruben Santiago-Hudson (“Lackawanna Blues”) and Michael Urie (“Chicken & Biscuits”) will participate in a “Storytellers” panel.

The invite-only breakfast is timed to Variety’s Return to Broadway issue, publishing Oct. 6. Producers, stars and those profiled in the issue are invited to celebrate Broadway’s return in these thought-leadership conversations from some of the biggest names in the industry.

“This year, more so than ever, Variety is inspired to champion the producers and creators of Broadway,” said Claudia Eller, editor-in-chief, Variety. “We began covering Broadway in 1905, so it is only fitting that we should support its rebirth alongside our partner City National Bank, with this exciting event.”

“City National has a long history of supporting Broadway artists and organizations,” said Erik Piecuch, a senior VP and team leader with City National’s Entertainment division. “We’ve been proud to be a part of this incredible community and to support them during the pandemic, and we are so excited to celebrate their return to Broadway in partnership with Variety at this event.”

Variety will take enhanced safety measures in accordance with COVID-19 regulations across the state. Attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination and present a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the breakfast.