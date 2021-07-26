Robert J. Sherman, Bret Goldin, Andrew Kaplan Team to Form Sherman Theatrical Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Songwriter and producer Robert J. Sherman is continuing his family’s rich musical legacy by teaming with finance professionals Bret Goldin and Andrew Kaplan to form Sherman Theatrical Entertainment.

The new company will bring the acclaimed theatrical productions of Robert J. Sherman, The Sherman Brothers, and Al Sherman to stage, screen, and streaming. Plans for music publishing and licensing of select songs and projects from the Sherman family portfolio including the “Mary Poppins” and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” film scores and theme park songs such as “It’s a Small World (After All)” are also underway.

Robert J. Sherman serves as chairman and chief creative officer of the new venture. In 1906, his great-grandfather, Samuel Sherman (1871-1948) was appointed conductor of the Austro-Hungarian Empire’s royal orchestra by Emperor Franz Josef II. Samuel’s son, “Tin Pan Alley” songwriter Al Sherman (1897-1973) wrote hundreds of hit songs for iconic artists including Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday, Bing Crosby, and Peggy Lee. Al’s sons Robert B. Sherman (1925-2012) and Richard M. Sherman (1928- ) — also known as The Sherman Brothers — are one of the most successful songwriting partnerships in American songwriting history, with credits that include “Mary Poppins,” “The Jungle Book,” “Winnie the Pooh,” “Bedknobs and Broomsticks,” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and “It’s a Small World (After All).”

Goldin and Kaplan serve as co-CEOs overseeing business operations and finance. They are also responsible for strategic partnerships, acquisitions and new licensing opportunities.

The first slate of projects from Sherman Theatrical Entertainment includes production of three Robert J. Sherman stage musicals, “Love Birds,” “Bumblescratch” and “The Magic Flute”; a lost Sherman Brothers animated musical entitled, “Inkas the Ramferinkas”; and the publication of The Robert J. Sherman Songbook which includes accompanying videos performed by 2020 Olivier Award winner Sam Tutty (“Dear Evan Hansen”), Rachel John (“Hamilton,” “Girl From The North Country”) and Rob Houchen (“Les Miserables,” “The Light in The Piazza”). The songbook will be released in the fall.

“I am thrilled to partner with Bret and Andrew on this new venture,” said Robert J. Sherman. “We have been friends and business associates for many years. Bret and Andrew have already proven themselves to be an outstanding executive team for this company.”

“The overarching theme of every Sherman family song and show is ‘heart,’” said Goldin. “It is my personal mission to ensure that ‘heart’ is at the core of every project we do.”

“There has never been a more exciting time to be in the music publishing and licensing business,” said Kaplan. “Sherman Theatrical is perfectly positioned to make the most of our legacy song catalogue during this dynamic time.”

Pictured (L-R): Andrew Kaplan, Robert J. Sherman, Bret Goldin.