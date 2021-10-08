Ralph Fiennes to Lead Cast of David Hare’s ‘Straight Line Crazy’

Ralph Fiennes will lead the cast in the world premiere of David Hare’s “Straight Line Crazy,” to be directed by Nicholas Hytner at London’s The Bridge theater.

Fiennes stars as Robert Moses, who for 40 years, was the most powerful man in New York. Though never elected to office, he manipulated those who were through a mix of guile, charm and intimidation. Motivated at first by a determination to improve the lives of New York City’s workers, he created new parks, new bridges and 627 miles of expressway to connect the people to the great outdoors. But in the 1950s, groups of citizens at grass roots began to organize against his schemes and against the motor car, campaigning for a very different idea of what a city was and for what it should be.

Performances are scheduled from March 16 through June 18, 2022. Designs are by Bob Crowley. “Straight Line Crazy” reunites Fiennes, Hare and Hytner who previously collaborated on “Beat the Devil,” Hare’s response to contracting coronavirus, at The Bridge in fall 2020.

Fiennes plays M in James Bond film “No Time to Die,” which is currently in cinemas globally.

Meanwhile, casting has been revealed for Hytner’s production of Philip Pullman’s “The Book of Dust – La Belle Sauvage.” Taking place twelve years before Pullman’s epic “His Dark Materials” trilogy, the plot follows two young people and their daemons who find themselves at the centre of a manhunt. In their care is a tiny child called Lyra Belacqua, and in that child lies the fate of the future.

The production is set to run at The Bridge in a new stage adaptation by Bryony Lavery. Performances are from Dec. 2 2021 through Feb. 19 2022.

The cast includes Julie Atherton, Holly Atkins, Wendy Mae Brown, Pip Carter, Samuel Creasey, Ella Dacres, Ayesha Dharker, Heather Forster, Naomi Frederick, Richard James-Neale, John Light, Dearbhla Molloy, Tomi Ogbaro, Sid Sagar, Nick Sampson and Sky Yang.

Co-directors are Emily Burns and James Cousins with designs by Bob Crowley, puppetry by Barnaby Dixon, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound by Paul Arditti, video designs are by Luke Halls and Zakk Hein and music by Grant Olding. James Cousins is also movement director, Kate Waters is fight director and illusions are by Filipe Carvalho.