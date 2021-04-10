Prince Harry Will Return to the U.K. for Prince Philip’s Funeral, Meghan Markle Advised Not to Travel

Buckingham Palace has announced the plans for the funeral of Prince Philip, who died on Friday at the age of 99.

According to the Associated Press, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is set to return to the U.K. to attend the funeral, which will be held on April 17 at Windsor Castle. However, Meghan Markle, who is pregnant, has been advised by her doctors not to travel for the ceremony.

The funeral will be a family service that is closed to the public. According to the palace, Prince Philip took part in planning the funeral and asked for a private ceremony. The palace also maintained that the service will be in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.

