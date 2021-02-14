Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Expecting Second Child

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting baby No. 2, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to Variety.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” the spokesperson said. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Markle and Prince Harry also shared a new black-and-white photo to go with the announcement, shot by their longtime friend Misan Harriman (see above).

The couple welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, in May 2019. The baby news comes after Markle penned an op-ed for the New York Times in November detailing that she had suffered a miscarriage a few months earlier.

Markle described the experience as “carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by a few.”

“Some have bravely shared their stories; they have opened the door, knowing that when one person speaks truth, it gives license for all of us to do the same,” Markle wrote. “We have learned that when people ask how any of us are doing, and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind, the load of grief often becomes lighter — for all of us.”

Markle and Prince Harry are now based in Los Angeles after declaring their independence from the Royal Family in March of 2020. The couple reached a major multi-year deal with Netflix in September, which will allow them to develop documentaries, feature films, scripted television shows and children’s series. They also recently launched a podcast on Spotify under their Archwell Audio production company, with the goal of building “community through shared experience, narratives and values.”

Markle and Prince Harry wed on May 19, 2018.