Dutch Features Boards ‘Mocro Maffia’ Spinoff, ‘Zakaria’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Dutch Features Global Entertainment has boarded the mini-series “Zakaria,” a spin-off of the RTL crime series “Mocro Maffia.”

“Zakaria” will have its market premiere at the virtual MipTV market, which is set to run April 12-16.

Directed by Aaron van Valen, “Zakaria” features seven short episodes (running between 5 and 10 minutes each) and revolves around 15-year-old Zakaria, played by newcomer Marouane Meftah.

After a failed rescue attempt of a neighborhood criminal, Zakaria ends up in juvenile detention and a foster family. The plot of “Zakaria” takes place between the second and third season of “Mocro Maffia.”

“Mocro Maffia,” directed by Bobby Boermans (“App”) and Giancarlo Sanchez (“Horizon”), is a fiction crime series based on the bestselling book of the same name by journalists Wouter Laumans and Marijn Schrijver. Their book was inspired by the recent gang war between rival organized crime factions operating in the Amsterdam underworld.

Meftah stars opposite popular Moroccan-Dutch actors Achmed Akkabi, Nasrdin Dchar and Walid Benmbarek. The first two seasons were released on the VOD platform Videoland by RTL in its home territory in 2018 and 2020, respectively. The drama series has already been sold to Germany, Belgium, CIS, Japan and France, among other territories.

Dutch Features’ lineup also includes the third season of “Mocro Maffia” which premiered on Videoland in February and garnered strong ratings. The first episode attracted over 30 percent more subscribers in comparison to the previous season.