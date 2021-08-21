‘Vivo,’ ‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’ Filmmakers Added to VIEW Conference’s Roster of Speakers

The creative teams behind Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation’s animated films “Vivo” and “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” are among the latest crop of speakers lined up for October’s VIEW Conference in Turin, Italy.

“Vivo” director and co-writer Kirk DeMicco, production designer Carlos Zaragoza, visual effects supervisor Karl Herbst and head of character animation Kevin Webb will be on hand to discuss the musical adventure, featuring the voices of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Zoe Saldana, that follows a kinkajou on a lyrical quest.

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller will take part in a special panel at the conference. Also, “Mitchells” director and co-writer Mike Rianda will be on hand to talk about the Netflix hit along with production designer Lindsey Olivares and visual effects supervisor Mike Lasker.

The VIEW Conference gathers together some of the top professionals in the areas of animation, visual effects, computer graphics, games, interactive and immersive media, virtual production and more for a week of keynote addresses, talks, presentations and workshops. The 22nd edition, set for Oct. 17-22, will be a hybrid affair, with a mix of in-person events at the OGR venue in Turin along with virtual sessions.

Also joining the roster are “Love, Death + Robots” creator and Blur Studio founder Tim Miller, who will discuss the Netflix sci-fi animated anthology series alongside executive producer Jennifer Miller, as well as Peter Ramsey, who co-directed the Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” and Elaine Bogan, director of DreamWorks Animation’s “Spirit Untamed” and one of the directors on DWA’s “Tales of Arcadia” franchise created by Guillermo del Toro.

Other newly confirmed speakers are “Hair Love” co-director Everett Downing Jr.; “Over the Moon” production designer Celine Desrumaux; Marlon West, visual effects supervisor for upcoming Disney series “Iwájú”; Marc Petit, vice president and general manager of the Unreal Engine at Epic Games; and Adobe VP of 3D and Immersive Sébastien Deguy.

A special panel on the “Medal of Honor” videogame series will feature Respawn Entertainment game director Peter Hirschmann, filmmaker Anthony Giacchino and composer Michael Giacchino. Hirschmann wrote and directed the 2020 game “Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond,” which features a gallery of short documentaries on World War II, including “Colette,” directed by Anthony Giacchino, who won an Oscar for the short this year. Michael Giacchino collaborated on the game’s soundtrack score with Nami Melumad.

“Every year, we are honored to welcome so many talented individuals into the VIEW Conference family,” said Maria Elena Gutierrez, director of the VIEW Conference. “From animation to games, design to visual effects and beyond, I can’t wait for this incredible group of speakers to share their passion and wisdom with our global audience.”

Early bird ticket prices are available now through Aug. 31 at the VIEW Conference website.