Hybrid 2021 VIEW Conference Ends on a High Note

The hybrid in-person and online VIEW Conference 2021 was the most successful in the event’s 22-year history, according to figures released by conference officials.

Over the course of the weeklong event last month, about 210,000 people logged in online, while roughly 300 people attended in Turin, Italy, at the OGR venue. The conference featured 297 speakers, who participated in 160 talks, panels, workshops, masterclasses and keynote speeches. The event was free to all attendees.

“Delivering a hybrid event of this magnitude was unbelievably challenging,” says conference director Maria Elena Gutierrez. “I am delighted to say that everything ran like clockwork, and I am incredibly proud of everyone who helped make this year’s event such a record-breaking success. I am truly honored that so many masters of their craft gave up their time to speak at VIEW Conference this year. Between them, they have inspired nearly a quarter of a million people around the globe, including large audiences in emerging economies such as Mexico, India and Brazil.”

Keynote speakers included Jorge Gutierrez, whose “Maya and the Three” limited animated series is airing on Netflix; “The Boss Baby: Family Business” director Tom McGrath; and Cartoon Saloon co-founder Tomm Moore (“Wolfwalkers”). Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins, who received the conference’s VIEW Visionary Award, took part in a special Q&A with “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise director Dean DeBlois.

“This was our first experience with VIEW Conference and we enjoyed it very much,” said Deakins. “We loved the chance to sit with our friend and collaborator, Dean DeBlois, and talk about vision. And we thought the questions from the audience were great. Thanks to the VIEW Conference for holding such a stimulating program and allowing us to be a part of it.”

Gutierrez also was impressed with his VIEW Conference experience.

“As an insane lover of the astounding magical gathering that the VIEW Conference has become over the years, it was my great honor to be the keynote speaker for the 2021 edition,” he said. “I leave with not only a full heart but a revived spirit after everything I witnessed at this year’s astounding and profound event. The amount of talent gathered is nothing short of miraculous. May we all be so lucky as to be a part of VIEW 2022!”

“The VIEW Conference is amazing,” echoed Rianda. “It’s both a place for industry artists to meet and exchange ideas – but more importantly for students and animation fans around the world to get skills, knowledge, and inspiration! It’s both indispensable and a ton of fun!”

Moore noted the conference’s importance in bringing together creators to share ideas.

“This year’s hybrid event reminded me how important it is to hear from other creators and share our passion. It elevates the art form when we come together like this,” he said.

McGrath, who attended the event in person, agreed. “The VIEW Conference is the most beautiful expression of the enthusiasm and passion we all share for animation. After 20 months of isolation, it was a healing experience to meet people in person that I admire from different studios and positions and become forever bonded by our shared experience.”

Other speakers included Byron Howard, director of Disney’s upcoming “Encanto”; Mike Rianda, who directed Sony Pictures Animation’s “The Mitchells vs. The Machines”; Enrico Casarosa, director of Pixar’s “Luca”; and Kirk DeMicco, directors of SPA’s “Vivo.”

The complete 2021 program is available on-demand for three months. Tickets are available at the VIEW Conference website.