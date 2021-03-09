‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator’s BBC Series ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’ Begins Filming — Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, Steven Knight’s “SAS: Rogue Heroes” starts shooting, Agnieszka Holland’s “Charlatan” cleans up at Czech Lion Awards, BBC Comedy hires “I May Destroy You” producer Tanya Qureshi, Content Catalyst Fund adds executives and reveals slate and George Takei’s “Allegiance” streams on BroadwayHD.

Filming is underway on BBC One drama series “SAS: Rogue Heroes,” from “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight. Based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name, “SAS: Rogue Heroes” is a dramatized account of how a Special Forces unit, the SAS, was formed under extraordinary circumstances during WWII.

The lead cast includes Connor Swindells (“Sex Education”), Jack O’Connell (“Skins”), Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones”), Sofia Boutella (“Modern Love”) and Dominic West (“The Wire”).

The six-part series will be directed by Tom Shankland (“The Serpent”), with Stephen Smallwood (“Patrick Melrose”) as producer. The series will be executive produced by Karen Wilson, Martin Haines and Emma Kingsman-Lloyd for Banijay company Kudos, and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. It was commissioned for the BBC by Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama, and Charlotte Moore, chief content officer. It will be distributed internationally by Banijay Rights.

“Charlatan” Courtesy of Marlene Film Production

AWARDS

Agnieszka Holland‘s “Charlatan” has been named the best film of 2020 at the annual Czech Film and Television Academy’s awards, the Czech Lions. The film, which is shortlisted for the Academy Award in the international feature film category, also won Czech Lions for director, actor, cinematography and sound.

“Charlatan” had its world premiere at Berlinale last year and since then was nominated for best director at European Film Awards and won two Czech Film Critics’ Awards. The film tells the story of a man gifted with exceptional abilities set against the backdrop of the events of the totalitarian ’50s.

Tanya Qureshi BBC

APPOINTMENTS

BBC Comedy has appointed “I May Destroy You” producer Tanya Qureshi as commissioning editor. She will work closely with Shane Allen, director, BBC Comedy commissioning.

Qureshi started her career in commissioning at UKTV. She was executive producer on sitcoms “Undercover,” “The Rebel,” “Henry IX” and “Crackanory.” She then joined Channel 4 as commissioning executive, and was the commissioner on the second series of “The Windsors” and “Flowers.” Most recently she served as associate producer on Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You” and produced the second series of “Dead Pixels.” She is currently head of comedy at the BAFTA Award-winning production company Various Artists, and will join the BBC on March 22.

Vibika Bianchi Content Catalyst Fund

Meanwhile, Content Catalyst Fund (CCF), the development and funding company that focuses on content developed, delivered and designed by women, about women, has appointed a trio of unscripted specialists: Vibika Bianchi (“Property Brothers”), Maria Farano (“The Bachelorette Canada”/”The Bachelor Canada”) and Heather Findlay (“The Great Canadian Baking Show”) as executive producers.

CCF, which entered into a non-scripted co-production joint venture with international producer, distributor and channel operator Blue Ant Media in late February, has also announced its first slate of female-generated unscripted projects. Highlights include “Darkness in Daylight,” developed in collaboration with producer/actor Folklaur Chevrier, which revisits the brutal murder of 9-year-old Christine Jessop in 1984; and renovation series “Home Made With Kara Beckmann.” Also in development is factual comedy “I Have Nothing,” on which CCF is collaborating with creators Carolyn Taylor (“Baroness Von Sketch”) and Zack Russel, which follows Taylor’s quest to choreograph a figure-skating routine inspired by her unhealthy obsession with the 1988 Calgary Olympics.

STREAMING

The critically acclaimed Broadway hit George Takei’s “Allegiance,” which also features Broadway stars Telly Leung (“Godspell”) and Tony Award winner Lea Salonga (“Miss Saigon”) will be available on live theater streamer BroadwayHD. It will stream on the platform exclusively around the globe, except in Asia, from March 18.

The musical, inspired by the true-life experience of its star Takei (“Star Trek”), tells the story of a family’s journey in a troubling time for a nation plunged into WWII by the events of Pearl Harbor. It features a book by Marc Acito, Jay Kuo and Lorenzo Thione, with music and lyrics by Kuo. Olivier nominee Stafford Arima directed the production. The stage-to-film adaptation was produced by Sing Out, Louise! Productions and directed for the screen by Lorenzo Thione.