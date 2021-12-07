Jimmy Fallon and NBC’s ‘That’s My Jam’ Gets French Version With TF1 Group

Jimmy Fallon and NBC’s all-star music competition series “That’s My Jam” is set to get a French adaptation that will be produced by TF1 Productions and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

NBCUniversal Formats is handling international licensing on the show, which will mark the first international adaptation of “That’s My Jam.” Production is set to start next year.

“That’s My Jam” is inspired by the wildly popular musical segments on NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” such as “Wheel of Musical Impressions,” “Musical Genre Challenge,” and “Slay It Don’t Spray It.” The French version will see celebrity guests team up and face off in musical games.

“That’s My Jam” is originally produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Fallon’s production company, Electric Hot Dog. Fallon and Jim Juvonen serve as executive producers. Mike Yurchuk serves as showrunner and executive producer. A special holiday sneak peek episode of the series, starring “The Voice” coaches Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton, aired last week on NBC and ranked as the year’s highest-rated new unscripted launch on broadcast TV. The special will also be available in the U.S to stream on Peacock.

“We are thrilled to be working with TF1 Productions on the first international adaptation of ‘That’s My Jam,'” said Enrique Guillén, executive VP of commercial strategy and international development at Universal Studio Group.

“Music is a universal language and we are excited to see French audiences fall in love with this fun and super-sized prime time version of Fallon’s beloved musical segments,” said Guillén.

Julien Degroote, exec VP and head of content development at TF1 Group, said “working with Enrique Guillén, NBCUniversal Formats and the Universal Television Alternative Studio team has been a rewarding and inspiring collaborative process, and I cannot wait for French audiences to experience this special adaptation.”