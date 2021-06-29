HBO Nordic Acquires AJ Annila’s Political Thriller ‘Peacemaker’ (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Nordic has acquired AJ Annila’s searing international political thriller “Peacemaker” from REinvent International Sales.

Set across Turkey, Syria and Spain, the timely show is headlined by Irina Björklund (“Bordertown”) who stars as Ann-Mari, a peacemaker struggling to defuse an escalating conflict between the Kurds and the Turks, and unexpectedly sparks a scandal by revealing a Finnish state-owned company’s involvement in the arms trade.

“We are thrilled that HBO Nordic has decided to acquire ‘Peacemaker’ and to give viewers a second chance of viewing this series in the Nordics,” said Helene Aurø, sales and marketing director at REinvent International Sales.

REinvent previously sold the show to North America (Topic), Latin America (AMC Networks International Latin America), Spain and Portugal (AMC Southern Europe), Benelux (Lumiere) and CIS (Russian Report). Aurø says she expects more sales to follow.

“Peacemaker” has also been acknowledged by critics and festivals. It was selected for the Prix Europa and competed at the Zurich Film Festival. Annila previously directed “Heroes of the Baltic Sea,” as well as the films “Sauna” and “The Eternal Road.”

Produced by Johanna Enäsuo and Marko Röhr at Matila Röhr Productions, the series premiered on YLE and was picked up by all other Nordic public broadcasters, including SVT, NRK, RUV, and DR. The series filmed in English and Finnish languages.

REinvent recently launched REinvent Chills, a new genre arm focused on films and TV series spanning thriller, horror and suspense. The first slate of the new genre label includes “Leave” by Alex Herron, “Watching” by Peter Ahlén, “Spirit of Fear” by Pål Øie and “Possession” by Henrik M. Dahlsbakken. All films are distributed by SF Studios in the Nordics.