HBO Max France: Canal Plus Executive Vera Peltekian Set to Lead Original Programming (EXCLUSIVE)

WarnerMedia International has appointed well-respected Canal Plus executive Vera Peltekian as VP and commissioning editor of original production for France. Based in Paris, Vera will commission original programming for HBO Max.

Peltekian will join the company in November and will be part of HBO Max’s pan-regional team responsible for commissioning and producing drama, comedy, documentary and unscripted content in the EMEA region. HBO Max hasn’t unveiled its exact launch date in France but it is expected to roll out in the country in 2023. The streamer is currently being distributed in France by OCS as part of its multi-year deal with Orange.

During her 15-year tenure at Canal Plus Group, Peltekian played a major role at the company’s originals division where she worked on France’s most successful and boldest series, and collaborated with topnotch talent. The executive’s track record includes the supernatural series “The Returned” and gritty cop show “Spiral,” both of which won International Emmy Awards; “The Tunnel,” the French adaptation of “Bron”; the comedy series “Kabul Kitchen”; and more recently “Savages,” which played at Toronto, and “Paris Police 1900.” She began her career as a script reader for Studiocanal and worked for the Canal Plus documentary department.

Antony Root, executive VP and head of original production at WarnerMedia EMEA, described Peltekian as a “world-class television executive whose passion for nurturing storytellers has seen her work on some of France’s most creative and ambitious programming.”

“This appointment ensures we can start to develop exciting new content, so when we launch HBO Max in France, we can present a slate that will intrigue and delight audiences,” said Root.

Peltekian said: “WarnerMedia means a lot to everyone working in this industry in France and Europe. It is a symbol of ambition, creativity and respect for the audience and talent — always taking a chance to be the best.”

“These qualities are exactly what we need in a competitive market,” said the executive, adding that she was “happy and proud to join such a talented team.”

Peltekian’s appointment builds on the company’s decades-long investment and success in local-language production across Europe. Under Root’s leadership, WarnerMedia has delivered several hit original productions in Europe, including the award-winning series “Patria” and “Vamos Juan.” The company also co-produced the documentary “Collective” and the Spanish horror series “30 Coins,” among others.

HBO Max will next launch in the Nordics and Spain on Oct. 26 and will expand next year to 20 additional territories across Europe including Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Turkey.