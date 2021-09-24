Cinematographer Roger Deakins to Receive Visionary Award at 2021 VIEW Conference

Academy Award-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins will receive the Visionary Award at the 2021 VIEW Conference, which runs from Oct. 17 to Oct. 22 in Turin, Italy, with both in-person and virtual events.

“Roger Deakins is one of the true living legends of filmmaking,” says conference director Maria Elena Gutierrez. “Throughout his career, he has captured some of the most iconic and memorable images ever committed to the screen, from Tim Robbins exulting in the rain in “The Shawshank Redemption” to Ryan Gosling exploring a dust-shrouded Las Vegas in “Blade Runner 2049.” Roger’s unique vision is unparalleled and it is a privilege to honor his achievements at VIEW Conference 2021 by presenting him with this year’s VIEW Visionary Award.”

Deakins will also take part in a Q&A with “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise director Dean DeBlois at the conference on Oct. 20 beginning at noon PT.

Deakins has been nominated for the Oscar for cinematography 15 times, winning twice for his work in “Blade Runner 2049” and “1917.” His other credits include “Fargo,” “O Brother, Where Art Thou?,” “A Beautiful Mind,” “Skyfall” and “Sicario,” as well as many others. His book, “Byways,” published this month, is a collection of black-and-white photographs documenting his work across five decades. Deakins also hosts the Team Deakins Podcast with his longtime collaborator James Ellis Deakins. His next film is Sam Mendes “Empire of Light,” which is planned for a fall 2022 release.

The VIEW Conference, now in its 22nd year, welcomes top professionals in all aspects of filmmaking, including animation, visual effects, computer graphics, games, interactive and immersive media, virtual production, for a week of keynote addresses, talks, presentations and workshops.

Other confirmed VIEW Conference speakers include “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller as well as director/co-writer Mike Rianda; “The Boss Baby: Family Business” director Tom McGrath; Jorge Gutierrez, director of Netflix’s upcoming “Maya and the Three”; “Wolfwalkers” director Tomm Moore; “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” VFX supervisor from WETA Digital, Sean Walker; the filmmakers behind Aardman Animations’ upcoming short “Robin Robin”; Industrial Light & Magic’s Hal Hickle, who worked on the “Star Wars” films and the Disney Plus series “The Mandalorian”; VP and general manager of the Unreal Engine at Epic Games Marc Petit; and Respawn Entertainment game director Peter Hirschmann, filmmaker Anthony Giacchino and composer Michael Giacchino, who will preside over a special panel on the “Medal of Honor” game series.

Tickets to the conference are available at the VIEW Conference website.