Cinema Tropical Nabs North American Rights to Brazilian Doc ‘My Darling Supermarket’ (EXCLUSIVE)

New York-based non-profit distributor Cinema Tropical has acquired North American rights to Brazilian documentary “My Darling Supermarket,” the debut feature by Tali Yankelevich.

Cinema Tropical plans to release the film in virtual cinemas starting on Feb. 24, including New York City’s Film Forum, followed by other cities nationwide.

A co-production between Brazil’s Casa Redonda, in co-production with Denmark’s Good Company Pictures and Brazil’s Mão Direita, “My Darling Supermarket” had its world premiere in the IDFA Competition for First Appearance and has unspooled in numerous film festivals, among them MoMA’s Documentary Fortnight, Visions du Réel, Edinburgh, Thessaloniki, Guadalajara and DOXA.

Cinema Tropical, a leading presenter of Latin American cinema in the U.S., describes “My Darling Supermarket” as a “charming and witty portrait of a grocery store in São Paulo” that follows the day to day of its employees — a band of essential workers steeped in the confined space of the store. “Humor, drama, mystery, romance and quantum physics coexist alongside milk cartons, meat cuts, bar codes and security cameras as these individuals try to subvert the mundane and cope with the drudgeries of low-wage labor.”

Cinema Tropical’s Carlos A. Gutiérrez and Carolina Sganzerla of São Paulo-based international sales agency Elo Company negotiated the deal.

“We are thrilled to announce Elo Company and Cinema Tropical’s first deal,” said Sganzerla. ” ‘My Darling Supermarket’ ” is a very cinematic feat, which follows a group of grocery workers and that has recently become more resonant and relevant as supermarket workers have been in the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis. We are confident they are the best partners to promote the film and reach its North American audiences.”

Cinema Tropical’s releases in recent years have included Natalia Almada’s Mexican title “Everything Else,” Argentine helmer Martín Rejtman’s “Two Shots Fired,” Gastón Solnicki’s Argentine feature “Késkzakállú” and Mariana Rondón’s Venezuelan drama “Bad Hair.”