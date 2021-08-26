Aardman Filmmakers to Discuss Latest Short ‘Robin Robin’ at VIEW Conference

Filmmakers behind Aardman’s new stop-motion animated short “Robin Robin” will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the film at the VIEW Conference in Turin, Italy, in October.

“Robin Robin,” a 30-minute musical featuring the voices of Gillian Anderson, Richard E. Grant, Bronte Carmichael and Adeel Akhtar, tells the story of an orphaned robin was is raised by a family of mice who also happen to be burglars. When she grows up, she plans her own heist to prove her worth to the family and ends up on a journey of self-discovery. It will debut on Netflix on Nov 24.

Dan Ojari and Mikey Please, who wrote and directed the musical adventure, will be joined by executive producer Sarah Cox and Aardman co-founder Peter Lord on the panel to talk about how the innovative techniques they used to create the unique look of an Aardman film.

“Every time an Aardman film comes out, I know it is going to be amazing,” says conference director Maria Elena Gutierrez. “In addition to its beautiful new design aesthetic, ‘Robin Robin’ is sure to warm all our hearts with Aardman’s unique brand of character-driven comedy.”

The VIEW Conference gathers together some of the top professionals in the areas of animation, visual effects, computer graphics, games, interactive and immersive media, virtual production and more for a week of keynote addresses, talks, presentations and workshops. The 22nd edition, set for Oct. 17-22, will be a hybrid affair, with a mix of in-person events at the OGR venue in Turin along with virtual sessions.

Other announced speakers include “The Boss Baby: Family Business” director Tom McGrath, who is giving a keynote address; “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller and director-co-writer Mike Rianda; “Vivo” co-writer and director Kirk DeMicco; Respawn Entertainment game director Peter Hirschmann; Oscar-winning documentary short filmmaker Anthony Giacchino; composer Michael Giacchino; “Spirit Untamed” director Elaine Bogan; “Wolfwalkers” director and Cartoon Saloon co-founder Tomm Moore; and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” VFX supervisor Sean Walker of WETA Digital.