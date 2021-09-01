WarnerMedia Spells Out 45-Day Release Window Strategy in Asia

WarnerMedia has spelled out a 45-day window policy for Warner Bros. film releases in parts of Asia. It means that major theatrical titles will become available on the group’s HBO Go local streaming platform less than seven weeks after entering cinemas in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Feature film releases can vary from territory to territory, and the streaming launches will be adjusted accordingly. HBO Go is a regional SVoD platform that operates geo-blocked streams in eight markets in the Asia region.

The first movie out of the blocks is “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” available now in the Philippines, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan and Indonesia.

It will be followed by “Space Jam: A New Legacy” on Sept. 3 in Philippines, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan, and from Oct. 17 in Thailand. The launch date for Indonesia has not yet been confirmed. “In The Heights” will premiere on September 16 in all markets except Vietnam.

Other new titles from Warner Bros. Pictures launching in 2021 are expected to include: “Reminiscence,” “Dune,” “Malignant,” “Cry Macho,” “The Many Saints of Newark,” “King Richard” and “The Matrix: Resurrections.”

“This new windowing strategy is great news for fans that haven’t been able to catch our movies in cinemas. With the addition of the latest Warner Bros. movie slate, HBO Go continues its reputation as the region’s exclusive streaming home for the very biggest and best from the world of entertainment,” said Amit Malhotra, MD for HBO Max / HBO Go in Southeast Asia and India.

WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service was launched in the U.S. in May last year, and in June 2021 in 39 territories in Latin America. This week it was announced that HBO Max will launch in Europe in 2022.

No date has yet been fixed upon for HBO Max’s launch in Asia, though it is understood that, when it does, it will replace HBO Go.

HBO Go currently offers HBO and HBO Asia original series, movies and documentaries, first-run content from major Hollywood and independent studios and content from Cartoon Network and Warner Bros. Animation.