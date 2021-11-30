Second Season of Australian Thriller ‘Total Control’ Licensed Across Asia and Latin America – ATF (EXCLUSIVE)

Australian contemporary political thriller series “Total Control” has been licensed by broadcasters and streamers across Asia and Latin America, following the recent launch of a second season.

Starring Deborah Mailman and Rachel Griffiths, the show confronts a range of issues around race, diversity and First Nations rights. Produced by Blackfella Films, the narrative depicts a fearless Indigenous senator facing an election and the judgement of the people, after engineering a remarkable coup that unseated the Prime Minister.

Rights licensing outside North America is handled by independent distributor All3Media International. At the Asia Television Forum & Market in Singapore this week, the company announced that HBO Max Latin America has licensed both seasons.

In Asia, Korean streamer Watcha has secured rights for Japan. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation has signed a multi-territory deal covering territories including Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Mongolia, Pakistan and Malaysia for the second season.

Acorn premiers the show in U.S. and Canada – and a further deal has been secured in Canada with the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network. Keshet International manages tape and format rights in North America, and a U.S. remake of the show has been ordered by Disney’s ABC.

“Total Control” was created by Blackfella Films’ Darren Dale and Miranda Dear, and directed by celebrated Australian filmmakers Rachel Perkins (series 1) and Wayne Blair (series 2). Griffiths is also an executive producer.

The first series recently received six AACTA nominations, including best miniseries or telefeature, best lead actress in a drama for Mailman, best supporting actress in a drama for Griffiths, best screenplay in television, best editing in television and best sound in television. Season 2 has received a further 5 AACTA nominations.

“A compelling, intelligent contemporary political thriller Total Control is reminiscent of House of Cards and The West Wing and [is a] brilliant addition to our scripted slate,” said Maartje Horchner, EVP content at All3Media International. “With a tour de force performance from Deborah Mailman, a razor-sharp script, and a timely exploration of the intertwining relationship between race and politics, we are sure global audiences will continue to connect with Blackfella Films’ brilliant series.”