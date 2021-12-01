CJ ENM Hong Kong Launches Two Taiwan Drama Series at ATF

CJ ENM Hong Kong, the Chinese-language offshoot of the South Korean media giant CJ ENM, is launching two Taiwanese series at the virtual ATF in Singapore.

“The Amazing Grace of Sigma” is a 12-part crime, mystery thriller co-produced with Taiwan-based Rosebud Production. Based on real-life cases at home and abroad, the series shows the ways spiritual growth organizations manipulate people and how they abuse people’s vulnerabilities.

The first two episodes had their world premiere at Series Mania in September. They also played at the recent Golden Horse 2021 Film Festival. The remainder of the season is in post-production and will be available from early 2022.

The series was written and directed by award-winning scriptwriter Wu Luo Ying and Ray Jiang, who have both previously won Golden Bell Awards. Executive producers are Michael Jung and Stanley Hsu with CJ ENM HK handling world-wide distribution. A strong cast includes Wang Yu Xuan, Aaron Yan, Jack Yao, Francesca Gao, Samantha Ko and Yi Jung Wu. Wang this weekend won the Golden Horse Award for best supporting actress for her role in “Goddamned Asura”.

The firm’s previously announced “Venus on Mars,” is now in production. It is a six-part high concept sci-fi, romantic comedy about an undergraduate student who is accidentally transported into a parallel world where there are only men. In this new world where she is the only female, Weina re-evaluates her own thoughts on feminism, gender equality, life, and love. The show features a mixed Taiwan and Singapore cast, headed by Taiwanese actresses Ivy Shao and Tsao Yu Ning supported by former Boyband SpeXial member Wes Lo.

The series is being produced by Mocha Chai Laboratories’ managing partner, Michelle Chang with one of Singapore’s most prolific and award-winning filmmakers, Chai Yee Wei as director. Producers at CJ ENM Korea act as script consultants. The series is made in collaboration with award-winning veteran Taiwanese producer, Phil Tang (GM of Greener Grass Productions and Monomyth Films) and written by award-winning Taiwanese writer Huang Yu Chia.

It is also one of three premium scripted series made for global streaming audiences supported by Singapore’s InfoComm Media Development Authority (IMDA) under its Capability Partnership Program.