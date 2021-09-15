Netflix Taps Vishal Bhardwaj and Tabu for Indian Espionage Film ‘Khufiya’

Noted producer and director Vishal Bhardwaj is directing Indian star Tabu in spy thriller film “Khufiya” for multinational streaming firm Netflix.

Inspired by true events and based on the espionage novel “Escape to Nowhere” by Amar Bhushan, the film’s story follows Krishna Mehra, an operative at Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing, better known as R&AW. She is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defense secrets, while all along grappling with her dual identity as a spy and a lover.

With production through Vishal Bhardwaj Films, “Khufiya” also stars Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles. The adapted screenplay is written by Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula.

“With ‘Khufiya,’ my attempt is to create an edgy espionage film that contrasts the slow burn of intelligence & surveillance work with one’s deep rooted emotional conflicts,” said Bhardwaj in a statement.

Bhardwaj is best known internationally for his acclaimed Shakespeare trilogy “Magbool,” (Macbeth) “Omkara” (Othello) and “Haider” (Hamlet). Last year he announced the launch of a film franchise based on the works of Agatha Christie. The series will feature an entirely new pair of lead investigators and involves a young heroine who is thrown into solving a murder, and teams up with an unlikely companion to solve the case.

“Bhardwaj’s films are known to brilliantly showcase inherent conflicts between different characters and their worlds through moving stories, and we can’t wait for our members to experience this through the incredible story of ‘Khufiya’,” said Pratiksha Rao, director, films and licensing, Netflix India, in a prepared statement.

Tabu said: “ ‘Khufiya’ is a one of a kind project, extremely close to my heart and I am excited to be a part of this gripping spy thriller. As always, it’s a delight working with VB (Vishal Bhardwaj) again, and feels like homecoming.”