Lionsgate Play Streaming Platform Launched in Malaysia

Lionsgate Play, the streaming service operated by Lionsgate-owned Starz, has launched in Malaysia, a fast-growing middle-income market in Southeast Asia.

The service is being launched at a price point of RM19.90 per month ($4.77). Telekom Malaysia (Unifi TV) subscribers will be able to access Lionsgate Play at RM14.90 ($3.57) per month, and its premium subscribers will have access as a part of the existing bundles at launch.

Lionsgate Play debuted in India in 2019. Subsequent expansion took it into Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and, most recently, the Philippines.

Lionsgate Play Malaysia’s lineup is a library of Hollywood blockbusters, film franchises and first-to-Malaysia original series and boxsets. These include: “The Hunger Games,” “The Twilight Saga” and “Now You See Me” film franchises; popular television series “Weeds,” “Power,” “Mad Men” and “The Spanish Princess.” Films from other major studios include “The Aviator,” “Babel” and “Remember Me.”

“We’re thrilled to launch the eagerly-anticipated Lionsgate Play app in Malaysia, delivering the finest global entertainment to captivate our audiences with bespoke content encompassing current releases and our vast premium library, all at an affordable price and at consumers’ convenience. We’re also pleased to launch with a great partner in Telekom Malaysia, who will give us a strong head start in the territory with their broadband reach and deep streaming offering,” said Rohit Jain, MD of South Asia and networks – emerging markets Asia at Lionsgate Play.

“This partnership will solidify our strong consumer offering with an extensive premium library,” said Ho Hock Doong, head of content Unifi TV, Telekom.