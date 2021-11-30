Jamie Dornan’s ‘The Tourist’ and Jodie Comer’s’ ‘Help’ Licensed to China – ATF

Jamie Dornan-starring series ‘The Tourist’ and Jodie Comer- and Stephen Graham-starring serie ‘Help’ have both been licensed to Chinese companies by international distributor All3Media International.

The deals were announced on Tuesday, on the eve of the Asia TV Forum and Market in Singapore, which runs from Wednesday to Friday.

“The Tourist,” in which Dornan’s character survives a massive car crash in the Australian outback was pre-sold to Pumpkin Films. Over six episodes, he must embark on a journey of self-discovery and stay one step ahead of the people trying to kill him.

Huanxi Media Group, which has its own streaming service as well as relationships with other platforms, licensed the Rose d’Or-winning “Help,” about the Covid-19 care home crisis. It was written by Jack Thorne (“National Treasure,” “His Dark Materials”) and directed by Mark Munden. It tells the timely story of the relationship between a young care home worker (Comer) and a patient (Graham), whose lives are changed forever by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020.

At the virtual ATF, All3Media International will also be selling historical drama “New Gold Mountain,” a four-part drama in which “Mulan” star Yoson An and “Vikings” star Alyssa Sutherland form part of a group of European, Chinese and Australian characters brought together by a mysterious murder during the wild west era of the Australian gold rush.

On the factual entertainment front, British drama star Martin Clunes (“Doc Martin”), visits some of Asia’s most beautiful islands in “Martin Clunes: Islands of the Pacific.”British dramas available for license in Asia include atmospheric detective series “Annika,” starring Nicola Walker as a specialist in the Marine Homicide Unit on the stunning Scottish coast; and feel-good family drama “The Larkins.”

In a very timely fashion, the group is also handling sales on documentary series “Ghislaine Maxwell: Life on Trail.” The show was created by an Oscar, Emmy and Grierson nominated production team, and traces Maxwell’s story from a stately English home to a prison cell in New York. She is currently on trial in the U.S. on charges that she assisted Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls and young women.

Other non-scripted content includes reality series “Inside Beverly Hills,” and “Michel Roux’s French Country Cooking.” The celebrated cook travels southern France in search of his favorite foods.

The company is also offering multiple formats including: dating and relationships titles “Don’t Tell The Bride” and “The Love Trap”; and business-focused

“Undercover Boss”.

“We are thrilled that our Chinese buyers have welcomed ‘The Tourist’ and ‘Help.’ We are also incredibly excited to have our highly anticipated, globally resonant series ‘Ghislaine Maxwell: Life on Trial’ available to buyers at ATF,” said Sabrina Duguet, All3Media International’s executive VP in the APAC region.