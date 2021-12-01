ITV Studios Files ‘Ipcress’ Sales in Asia – ATF News in Brief

PRE-SINGAPORE SALES

ITV Studios, the commercial arm of the U.K.’s commercial TV network ITV, has struck a raft of sales and pre-sales deals ahead of the Asia Television Forum & Market that launched Wednesday in Singapore.

“The Ipcress File,” a spy thriller from Altitude Film Entertainment, was licensed to Now TV in Hong Kong and the Seven Network in Australia, Lionsgate Play in India and Southeast Asia and TFC in Japan. TFC also acquired adrenaline-fueled thriller “Vigil,” along with TVNZ and BBC Studios in Australia.

World Productions’ “Anne,” about an inspirational mother who campaigned for justice following her son’s death at a football match at Hillsborough, Sheffield in 1989, has been acquired by BBC Studios in Australia, Acorn TV in New Zealand and KT Corp in Korea.

TVNZ pre-bought Red Planet Pictures’ “Our House,” an edge of the seat thriller; series two of “Noughts + Crosses” (Mammoth Screen), based on Malorie Blackman’s award-winning young adult book series; “Holding” from Happy Prince Productions; and crime drama “Redemption” from Tall Story Pictures & Metropolitan Films. Japan’s WOWOW acquired series six “Line of Duty” as well as “The Bay” (Tall Story Pictures), “Endeavour” (Mammoth Screen) and “Snowpiercer” (Tomorrow Studios and Studio T).

LINEAR LAUNCH

BBC Studios will launch linear channels BBC Earth, BBC Lifestyle, CBeebies and BBC World News together with on-demand channel BBC First and multi-genre SVOD service, BBC Player on Singtel TV, a leading Singapore network and pay TV provider. The linear and on-demand channels will be available from Dec. 1, 2021 on Singtel TV, Singtel TV GO and video streaming platform CAST. The multi-genre SVOD service will become available sometime in early 2022.

CO-INCUBATION

Singapore-based video entertainment company Viddsee has announced a partnership with Indonesian production house MNC Pictures. The pair will launch an accelerator program to develop outstanding intellectual property for filmmakers in the Viddsee network. It follows Viddsee’s own IP-incubator in October, which aims to help the stages of a filmmaker’s journey from script to screen. One such initiative is “Etalase Kota,” an anthology series that showcases the uniqueness of the people who live in the city.

SPORTS STORM

TechStorm, one of Southeast Asia’s leading Asian Esports, gaming and tech media networks, has launched in Bangladesh. Its content is available on Toffee and Binge, premier video streaming apps, and mobile phone providers Banglalink and Robi Axiata. Bangladesh is the company’s 11th market launch since starting in 2019.