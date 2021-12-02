Indonesian Horror Series ‘Losmen Melati’ Hatched by Infinite Studios and Catchplay

Singapore’s Infinite Studios has joined forces with Asia regional streaming service Catchplay to co-produce “Losmen Melati,” an original Bahasa Indonesian language series that will start filming in early 2022.

The show is a 10-part horror series that will see Infinite’s Mike Wiluan (“Grisse”) as showrunner. Production will take place at Infinite’s soundstages and backlot in Batam.

The series will have an ensemble cast including Alexandra Gottardo (“Tanah Air Beta,” “Foodlore”), Marthino Lio (“Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash,” “Cadet 1947”) and Kiki Narendra (“Gundala,” “Perempuan Tanah Jahanam”). No logline or synopsis was disclosed.

Catchplay’s Daphne Yang will serve as executive producer. Clover Films will also serve as associate producer and will handle international sales for territories outside of Catchplay’s core territories of Singapore, Indonesia and Taiwan.

“We are excited to announce Catchplay’s first original Indonesian series in partnership with Infinite Studios. ‘Losmen Melati’ is a premium horror series which is one of our Indonesian subscribers’ favorite genres and we hope it exceeds their expectations in terms of production quality through this international co-production structure,” said Yang.

“Indonesia has produced many notable horror genres that have found success both in domestic and International markets. We are proud to be part of this rich tradition of storytelling featuring the best of Indonesian talent,” said Wiluan.

“They have put together an exciting concept which we felt we had to be part of. We expect ‘Losmen Melati’ to be able to connect with audiences everywhere and do well in many international markets,” said Lim Teck, MD of Clover Films.