Hou Hsiao-hsien’s ‘Twisted Strings’ Set as Series Original at HBO Asia and Catchplay

Leading Taiwan cinema names Hou Hsiao-hsien (“The Assassin,” “The Puppetmaster”) and Lee Kang-sheng (“Days,” “Goodbye, Dragon Inn”) are attached to “Twisted Strings,” a TV anthology series backed by HBO Asia and streamer Catchplay.

The seven-part series is written and directed by Golden Horse-nominated director, Huang Xi (“Missing Johnny”). Hou is attached as the series executive producer. Lee, who has appeared exclusively in films over the past 30 years, notably those of Tsai Ming-liang, stars.

Currently in post-production, will co-premiere as an HBO Asia Original in early 2022 on WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO GO and HBO in Asia, and as a Catchplay Original on the Catchplay Plus streaming service in Taiwan and Indonesia. Later, it will also be available in Singapore on production partner Mediacorp’s digital platform meWATCH.

“Twisted Strings” is produced by Catchplay’s production arm, Screenworks Asia, in partnerships with Taiwan’s Bossdom and Singapore’s MediaCorp.

“With ten originals from Taiwan under our belt already, ‘Twisted Strings’ will be our first anthology series and boasts a standout assembly of talent,” said Magdalene Ew, WarnerMedia’s head of content – entertainment for Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The company has previously delivered “The World Between Us” and “Trinity of Shadows.”

With the support of the Taiwan Creative Content Agency, Huang and Lee will attend and showcase the title at Series Mania Forum on Monday.

Lee, who won best actor awards at the 1994 Golden Horse Awards, 2013 Asia Pacific Film Festival, and the 2014 and 2020 Taipei Film Awards, said he was intrigued by the script’s unique humor. The role was like nothing he had ever portrayed before.

The series is the third original announced this year by Taiwan-based streamer Catchplay. It follows “Trinity of Shadows” and “The Making of An Ordinary Woman 2.”