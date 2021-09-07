Disney Plus Sets Dates for Korea Launch, Japan Upgrade

The Disney Plus streaming service will begin operations in South Korea, from Nov. 12, 2021, the company announced Wednesday, firming up a previously trailed launch.

The platform was given a soft launch in Japan last year, and will now be upgraded with the addition of Star-branded content from Oct. 27.

In Korea, Disney Plus will be available for KRW 9,900 ($8.51) a month or KRW 99,000 ($85.10) a year. That tariff includes content from across the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic and Star brands.

Star, available as a button on the platform’s home page, features general entertainment produced by Disney Television Studios (ABC Signature and 20th Television), FX Productions, 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures. In addition, the brand will also feature exclusive originals and Korean content produced in collaboration with local partners.

Speaking at the APOS conference, Tuesday, Disney’s Asia Pacific president Luke Kang said that the group aims to become a major player in the local content production scene in both Korea and Japan.

In Japan, Disney Plus will be available at a fixed monthly subscription price of ¥990 ($8.98) including tax, or a subscription from the Apple App store at JPY1,000 ($9.07) per month. For those who subscribe through Docomo Shops and My docomo, the new price of JPY990 per month (including tax) will be applied from November 1, 2021.

The expanded Japan offering brings added features including 4K UHD picture quality, 5.1 channel sound, support for Dolby Atmos-compatible audio equipment, GroupWatch for watching content together with up to seven people, and stronger parental controls such as Kids Profile and Profile PINs.

“Together with NTT Docomo Inc, Disney Plus has been received very well by Japanese consumers,” said Carol Choi, president and representative director, The Walt Disney Company (Japan). “The addition of Star on Disney Plus adds unprecedented breadth and depth to our general entertainment line-up and will allow us to collaborate with top creators to introduce the best of Japanese storytelling to our consumers.”