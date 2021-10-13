Disney Unveils Over 20 Series and Films in Asian Local-Language Streaming Push

The Walt Disney Company Thursday unveiled twenty-seven new titles in Asia as it expands the footprint of its Disney Plus and Disney Plus Hotstar streaming services in the world’s most populous region.

The streaming service is currently available in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, with upcoming launches in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan in November 2021.

“We aim to create fifty original series and shows by 2023,” said Luke Kang, Walt Disney’s Asia-Pacific president. “OTT is quickly going mainstream and Disney Plus is well positioned to take part in that.

Kang was speaking in a studio component of a pan-Asia content presentation that operated as a live event in Tokyo, a hybrid presentation in Indonesia and Korea and was wholly online in other areas.

“This is by far Disney’s most ambitious production effort in Asia,” said Jessica Kam-Engle, Disney’s head of content and development in Asia-Pacific.

From South Korea, the line-up includes:

documentary “Blackpink: the Movie,” which will be given both theatrical and online premieres.

action hero thriller “Moving,” a tent-pole show from Korea based on the webtoon by Kang Full about three teenagers discovering their unusual powers.

“Snowdrop,” a romantic melodrama series starring top Korean actor Jung Hae-in and Blackpink’s Jisoo.

“Rookies,” a coming-of-age romantic series set in Korea’s elite police academy, is K-pop idol Kang Daniel’s debut drama.

From Japan, the slate includes:

“Tokyo MER” (Mobile Emergency Room), a special TBS collaboration, a medical drama starring award-winning actors Ryohei Suzuki and Kento Kaku.

“Black Rock Dawn Fall,” a Japanese reboot animation of ”Black Rock Shooter,” a popular character with global fans that has spawned music, action figures, games and animation.

“Summer Time Rendering,” a Japanese animation based on one of the top manga titles with a cumulative total of over 130 million page views on the Japanese web manga app Shonen Jump Plus.

“Yojohan Time Machine Blues,” a new Japanese animated series and the sequel to “The Time Tatami Gallery,” by award-winning writer Tomihiko Morimi and production company Science Saru.

a planned anime adaptation of “Twisted Wonderland”, Disney’s highly popular mobile game by Aniplex.

