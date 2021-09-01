Discovery Plus Launching in The Philippines

Streaming service Discovery Plus is launching in The Philippines in a partnership with local telecoms giant Globe.

In low income, less developed markets and those where credit card usage is not widespread, partnerships with local telecoms or cable firms can offer billing and marketing by the telco that enable lower cost packages and wider access.

Discovery Plus will be widely available in app stores and on multiple platforms from October. Globe customers have access from Thursday to a selection of early bird offers, some providing a year of free access as part of a connections bundle, and another offering one year of the service for just PHP99 ($1.99).

At launch in The Philippines, Discovery Plus will include 18,000 episodes of content sourced from Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, Food Network, Magnolia Network, Travel Channel, Animal Planet and Asian Food Network. Non-fiction content is sourced from History Channel (“Crime Investigation Asia,” “Hidden Cities” and “Mountain Men”) and the BBC’s natural history offerings “Planet Earth” and “Life.”

Discovery Plus Original titles include “90 Day Journey,” a series focused on fan-favorite couples, “90 Day Fiance” series and “90 Day: The Single Life.” Other original shows include: “Say Yes to the Dress: In Sickness and In Health,” “Ghost Adventures: Top 10” and “Buddy Vs Duff.” The company said that an additional 100 new original titles will be available before the end of the year.

“The launch of Discovery Plus in the Philippines represents another step forward in the platform’s global expansion and further strengthens our direct-to-consumer proposition across Asia Pacific,” said Simon Robinson, President, Asia Pacific, Discovery, in a statement.

“In the past year and a half, we’ve seen tremendous change in how people consume content and keep themselves entertained. Many are hungry for new things to watch and to create shared experiences with their family and friends,” said Ernest Cu, president and CEO of Globe.