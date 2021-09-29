×
Crunchyroll and Fuji TV Strike Anime Production Deal

The Fuji TV network and specialty streamer Crunchyroll have inked a partnership deal for anime content development and production. Fuji will air the new shows on its +Ultra late-night anime programming block, while Crunchyroll will stream them in more than 200 markets worldwide.

The partners plan to start work on the new slate in April of next year together with anime-focused developer and producer Slow Curve.  Among the new titles are “Estab-Life” from “Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion” series director Taniguchi Goro and a currently untitled project by manga artist Nihei Tsutomu and the Polygon Pictures anime house.

This not Fuji and Crunchyroll’s first partnership: They are currently collaborating on “Muv-Luv Alternative,” an anime developed from a popular adult game set in a dystopian future society.

Crunchyroll was acquired by Sony Pictures Entertainment from AT&T in August in a deal worth a reported $1.175 billion. Sony plans to merge the company with Funimation, its similar streaming service.
Based in Tokyo, Slow Curve develops and produces anime, games and music content, as well as merchandise based on its IP.

Tokyo-based Fuji TV is the key station of the Fuji Network System, which encompasses 28 terrestrial TV stations throughout Japan and is affiliated with the Fujisankei Communications Group. In addition to its main channel, Fuji operates three premium services that are available in high definition.

 

